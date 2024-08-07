"TRAVEL TIP -- pre-booking either of these dining options is based on your cabin class, therefore, check your account at least 1 day before the window opens for reservations.Viking actually opened our window a day early without telling us so the reservations were booked out...."Read More
JRYANEK
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 269 Viking Ocean Viking Venus Cruise Reviews
Our Viking Venus Ocean cruise was fantastic! We loved the ship, with lots of room for guest to spread out. All of the staff and crew were so helpful, welcoming, and joyful, and provided great service. This made our experience on board so much better.
The Nordic Spa experience was great, especially the snow room. The ship has a good mix of entertainment, music, and quiet spaces.
Our rooms ...
Cleanliness and service were impeccable. I would absolutely recommend to everybody.
Excursions were all very good; well organized, safe, interesting. The only thing that kept me from saying excellent is the free time on excursions involving museums, parks, town exploration, historical sites we’re not long enough.
Food was great, well prepared, very tasty, and of course plentiful. The ...
The first we noticed was that Viking people were there to greet us at the Florence airport, easily identifiable and happy to see us. We had worried since we had made our own airline reservations.
We thoroughly enjoyed this cruise. The staff (housekeeping, restaurant, bar, customer service) are super courteous and kind. Our housekeeper, Nani, and bar server, Elaina, always greeted us with a ...
It is a nice ship and the crew is friendly and helpful. We were on the Rome to Venice leg. However, considering the price, I really expected more than offered by other ships at considerably less cost. The food was good but not outstanding. The main dining room had a pretty limited menu and we never really were impressed by the selection. The buffet was very limited in selections. The ...
This was our first cruise and first Viking experience. It exceeded all expectations. Every detail was so perfect, and made the entire cruise so easy. Our room (which was not a suite) was spacious, and we were surprised how roomy the shower was. The staff was incredible, and the food was fabulous. We did do the specialty dining, and that was nice. But we thoroughly enjoyed the World Cafe and the ...
This cruise was by far the best cruising experience I have ever had. The food was delicious and the ship offered many places to relax, read, sip libations, and enjoy the beautiful views. Our cabin steward attended to any of our needs promptly and pleasantly. The walking tour of Sete, France, (considered an easy ability level) was straight uphill and too demanding for me. I would have liked ...
We recently sailed on Viking's Ocean ship, the Venus to the Western Mediterranean. Our cabin was upgraded to a Penthouse Suite. It was wonderful. Loads of storage, king size bed, love seat, and a very comfortable chair. We were able to have new friends over to share the bottle of champagne that came with the suite. This was our third ocean cruise with Viking and it was like coming home. Our ...
A wonderful itinerary with outstanding staff. The ship is impeccably maintained and all the staff are friendly and professional. First class all the way. Our cabin was beautiful and comfortable and the walking track was a great addition for our fitness routines. The Biking excursions are generally mid level, but it is easy to plan your own adventures at each port to see and do exactly what you’d ...
Our 5th Viking cruise and we could not be anymore happier with everything. The service and staff were A+. The ship was super clean and the food was 5star. While on board we booked 3 more cruises. I could not recommend Viking enough. The excursions we chose were great and informative. The nighttime entertainment was exceptional. Viking is so organized, checking in was simply and fast, no long ...
Our ship was beautiful! Our stateroom was so spacious and well-equipped. Our stateroom steward took such good care of us. Our room was spotless every day. The Viking staff was outstanding all throughout the ship. Everyone was kind, helpful, and knowledgeable. The bartenders and waitstaff knew us by name and they knew our favorite drink orders. Even the medical staff was terrific when a member of ...