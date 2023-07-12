All cabins on Viking Venus have a king bed that can be pulled apart into two twins, two nightstands with outlets and USB ports, a desk with a makeup mirror that pops up, and a living area with two chairs and a table. Closets and drawers provide a good amount of storage. There's a safe, a shoehorn and a hair dryer, as well as robes and slippers. There's a lovely wooden desk tray, where the steward puts your daily program nightly (you can also use the Viking app).

*Tip: Don't waste suitcase space with an umbrella; the Viking ones are large and free to use. The ship also has extras onboard, so each person in your cabin can use one on excursions. *

The mini fridge has complimentary sodas and snacks; it's replenished nightly. The steward fills up two carafes nightly with still and sparkling water. There's a small Nespresso machine too. The flat screen TV is 42 inches and has on demand movies, shows and music. Check out the remote control; Viking Founder and Chairman Tor Hagen famously made engineers redesign it to be more intuitive, with as few buttons as possible.

We love the bathrooms on Viking Venus, with their anti-fog mirrors and heated floors. Even the tallest among us are able to use the adjustable shower head; the shower itself has a bench and feels spacious. Having full-sized shampoo, conditioner, body gel and lotion is a treat.

Viking Venus balconies are big enough for two wicker chairs and a small table (it's not quite as big as we'd like for a full outdoor breakfast al fresco.)

*Tip: If you're traveling in Scandinavia during the summer, use the heavy blackout curtains to avoid Midnight Sun. *

When choosing between different cabins, keep in mind that the higher the cabin category, the earlier you'll be able to book your dinner and spa reservations before your cruise, as well as your shore excursions. Having a better lead time matters, because often there's a rush for the best time slots on the ship's complimentary excursions. Higher cabin categories also guarantee that you can have more than one reservation at Manfredi's and The Chef's Table specialty restaurants.

Our picks

Standard. While the Veranda and the Deluxe Veranda rooms have plenty of space, we like the Penthouse Veranda cabins, which come in at 280 square feet, with a 58 square foot balcony. The extra space gets you a comfy sofa and slightly more storage. The mini bars in these rooms include beer and spirits, plus a bottle of Champagne. You also get the chance to eat at least twice at the specialty restaurants and your booking window for shore excursions, dining and spa -- 77 days and 70 days, respectively, that you won't get shut out.

Splash. Go for an Explorer suite, which is a true suite on Viking Venus, where the living rooms are separate from the bedroom. Besides the privacy that this provides, the suites have excellent locations on the front and back of the ship. Pick the latter for the huge wraparound balconies, which have large wooden dining tables, chairs and loungers. The bathrooms in the suites have huge walk-in showers and a deep bathtub with its own TV embedded in the mirror.

Splurge. The Owner's Suite on Viking Venus is a marvel, with decor and design personally put together by Viking Chairman Tor Hagen. The 1,319 square foot space has its own "boardroom," but no need to work -- it's a perfect space for dining and entertaining. The large living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchenette/butler's pantry and a stocked wine case. There are two bathrooms, with the master boasting a walk-in closet and an in-room sauna. The balcony is 156 square feet with lounge chairs and a sofa. When you're in the Owner's Suite, you can eat in any restaurant as often as you want, and your room service options include full meals from The Restaurant, the Chef's Table and Manfredi's.