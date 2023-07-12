Entertainment & Activities

Daytime Fun

Because Viking Venus is destination focused, you won't find too many organized activities during port days. Many people sign up for a morning and an afternoon tour, or one that takes the entire day. When you do come back to the ship, it's usually enough just to have a late lunch, go to the pool or spa or nap.

Sea days have more organized activities, such as trivia or showings of a TED talk in the theater. There are also occasional wine or Armagnac tastings that carry an extra fee.

At Night

While nightlife options aren't extensive on Viking Venus, there are still things to do after dinner. This is not a late-night ship, however, other than a small group of die-hards staying up at Torshavn's, people are generally tucked away by midnight. Keeping to Tor Hagen's likes and dislikes, Viking Venus does not have a casino.

Star Lounge

There's a performance of some kind every evening in Viking Venus's theater. Every cruise will likely feature a musical revue show with the ship's singers and dancers centered around ABBA and the Beatles.

Enrichment

The ship's enrichment programs by the guest historian and other special speakers are also held here. Expect programming to be on the highbrow side -- this is the second Viking ocean ship we've been on that featured a simulcast of the Metropolitan Opera, for example. Usually the guest historians theme their lectures to the destinations -- our trip featured a lecture on the Knights of Malta and Balkan history. The guest lecturers -- different from the historians -- usually have other specialties.

Bars

Viking Bar. Great for specialty coffees and pastries in the morning, in the evening this bar anchoring the Living Room atrium turns into a gathering spot for pre-dinner drinks. Musicians play classical music from early evening on, creating a classy atmosphere.

Explorer's Lounge. We love the look and feel of this two-story Scando-fab lounge at the front of the ship. It's perfect for scenic sailing, as we discovered on the approach to Montenegro. It's quiet if you want to get work done in the afternoon or simply take in the view and read. And it's a great place for an after-dinner drink or a quiet gathering with friends. Note: Unlike predecessors Viking Orion and Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus does not have a planetarium.

Torshavn. If any partying is happening on Viking Venus, it's going to happen here. Musicians play live during the night, and there's almost always a small but energetic group that wants to get up and dance. The bar has an impressive collection of Armagnacs to try, and will really do any cocktail you request.

Pools

Viking Venus has two fantastic pools if you're sailing in warm weather climates. The main pool has a sliding retractable roof so it can be used even in poor weather (we were lucky on our Med cruise to have perfect days). It's a pretty space, with a water fountain feature, an adjacent hot tub and plenty of comfy lounge chairs. Bar service is provided by the Pool Grill and is refreshingly prompt.

But on a really nice day, it's hard to beat the more intimate atmosphere at the aft infinity pool. The smaller space, coupled with proximity to the open Aquavit Terrace, gives this area more of a yacht feel; we could have spent time here all day if there weren't so many interesting things to see on shore. Servers not only bring you drinks, they drop by with refreshing cool towels and coffee granitas. Heavenly.

If you venture up to Deck 8, you'll find a lot more privacy and lounge chairs, as well as the smoking section. For those who want to be somewhat active, there's a putting green, a Ping Pong table, shuffleboard and a bocce court (although usage is minimal, even on nice days).