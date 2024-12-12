Vela
Photo Credit: Mus1
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

2 Viking Vela Cruise Reviews

Excursions, entertainment, and services lacking

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Vela

User Avatar
NZFantail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The positives: We had a PV stateroom and it was the best stateroom we've had on any cruise. It was very roomy with tons of storage, great layout with the sitting area next to the window, lots of plugs everywhere, great bathroom. For the 15 day cruise, it was ideal and we're now hooked on suite-size staterooms. One word of caution: I didn't realise there are two types of PVs - one with a full ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Christmas Cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Vela

User Avatar
Mus1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were the first passengers to cruise this brand new ship and it was wonderful. And it was just before Christmas and the ship was decorated in its holiday best. The state rooms are as big as hotel rooms and have everything you could need including 120V outlets and USB outlets. We also took advantage of using room service for having coffee and breakfast bagels, etc. brought to our room every ...
Sail Date: December 2024

