Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Photos

Cabins

Deluxe Veranda Cabin

27 photos

Owner's Suite

79 photos

Penthouse Veranda Cabin

29 photos

Explorer Suite

48 photos

Penthouse Junior Suite

35 photos

Cabins - Member

39 photos

Restaurants And Bars

The Chef's Table

29 photos

The World Cafe

76 photos

Manfredi's Italian Restaurant

23 photos

Mamsen's

20 photos

The Restaurant

72 photos

Viking Bar

19 photos

Explorers' Lounge

65 photos

Pool Bar

15 photos

The Kitchen Table

28 photos

The Wintergarden

54 photos

Theater Bar

2 photos

Aquavit Terrace and Bar

48 photos

The Pool Grill

54 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

129 photos

Activities And Events

The Star Theater

51 photos

The Living Room

57 photos

Torshavn

35 photos

Viking Heritage Museum

15 photos

Atrium

68 photos

Cinema

2 photos

Activities And Events - Member

25 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Main Pool

60 photos

Sun Decks

33 photos

Lanai

12 photos

Infinity Pool

27 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

3 photos

Spa And Fitness

Sports Deck

48 photos

Jogging Track

53 photos

Spa

76 photos

Beauty Salon

12 photos

Fitness Center

33 photos

The Ship

Guest Services

31 photos

Shops

34 photos

Launderette

8 photos

Smoking Area

6 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

20 photos

Boarding Area

18 photos

Ship Exterior

15 photos

The Ship - Member

43 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

177 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

138 photos

