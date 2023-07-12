No matter the category you book, cabins feature comfortable Scandinavian decor, with soft wool blankets, throw pillows and upholstery in various shades of blue and cream, and bits of rust accents. Sleek, modern-looking furniture comes in light brown wood with cream leather accents. Cabins are furnished with two twin beds that can be combined to form a European king bed, a closet with quiet-close doors and plenty of space to hang your clothes, a desk that doubles as a vanity with an innovative lighted makeup mirror, nightstands (with USB and power outlets for bedside charging), bureau of drawers, seating area (chairs or a couch with a low table) and large flat-screen TV, which plays live as well as on-demand TV. Channels include U.S. and British programming, and are heavy on news options. Viking's partnership with Masterpiece Theatre means you can also binge-watch shows like Downton Abbey and Manchester, on-demand. Amenities are plentiful and include slippers, bathrobes, shoehorns, lint brushes, hair dryers and umbrellas for use in port. They also come with safes and refrigerated mini-bars. Complimentary carafes of water -- sparkling or flat -- are included, too, and are refreshed as needed.

Bathrooms have lots of room, including huge showers: a full square meter. Showers feature a narrow shelf with plenty of room for toiletries; Freyja's bath products onboard are made specifically for Viking and include large lettering and easy to open tops. Rooms are stocked with shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, lotion and bar soap. Each bathroom also includes a toilet, sink, vanity, two drawers and shelves for stashing personal toiletries. The best part of the bathrooms, though, are the heated floors and fogless mirrors -- features we never knew we needed until we sailed with Viking.

Throughout the cabin, you'll find many outlets, which accommodate U.S. and European plugs. Like many cruise ships, Viking Sky requires a key-card be inserted into a slot just inside the door; this activates the room's power and saves energy when you're away by cutting power to the cabin. Cleverly, though, the outlets by the desk remain powered up, even when there's no key in the slot -- a fantastic feature for those of us who constantly are trying to keep our gadgets charged.

All balconies up to the suite level feature two rattan chairs and a table that is tall and wide enough for dining at.

Balcony: At 270 square feet, Viking Sky's Veranda and Deluxe Veranda cabins are among the most spacious introductory-level staterooms you'll find. The two categories are virtually identical; both have small seating areas that include a table with two chairs and large balconies. The higher-category Deluxe Veranda also comes with free soda and snacks (candy and chips) in the mini-bar, refreshed every day, and in-cabin Paulig coffee machines. Passengers also get binoculars and cashmere throw blankets for use during their cruise.

A level up, Penthouse Veranda staterooms are larger, at 338 square feet, including the balcony. The indoor seating area comprises a sofa and chair, with enough space to sprawl. Cabins are wider, and, consequently, so are balconies. Passengers in this category receive a welcome bottle of Champagne, and mini-bars in these cabins are stocked with alcohol and beer, replenished daily. Passengers also get two reservations each at Manfredi's and The Chef's Table, as well as free pressing and shoe polishing.

Mini-suite: On Viking Sky, mini-suites are called Penthouse Junior Suites, which are 405 square feet. Each cabin features a large living area, separated from the bedroom by a curtain, oversized showers and expanded bathrooms with dual sinks and a towel warmer. Passengers receive fresh fruit daily, free laundry and dry cleaning, and three reservations each at The Chef's Table and Manfredi's. This is the only cabin category with wheelchair-accessibility; Viking Sky has two such cabins.

Suite: Viking Sky has 14 Explorer Suites, located at the back and front of the ship. Space varies depending on where the cabin is located, but starts at 757 square feet. Cabins at the front have more interior space, while those at the rear feature expansive wraparound balconies. Each Explorer Suite includes one bedroom, a living area with in-suite dining space, walk-in closet and huge bathroom with deep bathtub and large shower. Balcony furniture at this level gets an upgrade, with padded chaise lounge chairs and a small wooden dining table and chairs. Passengers staying in one of the 14 Explorer Suites are entitled to the same perks as those who book Junior Suites.

The top-level cabin on Viking Sky is the Owner's Suite, which actually feels like it is someone's very high-end home. It features a separate bedroom, huge living area and boardroom that doubles as a massive dining room. It also has a large full master bathroom, walk-in closet and two additional bathrooms, including a half-bathroom off the boardroom. The 1,319-square-foot suite has a 156-square-foot balcony and personal sauna, wet bar, kitchenette and a complimentary wine cooler, stocked with wines selected by Viking's wine experts. The living room and boardroom both have lots of shelving, filled with books, knickknacks and personal photos of Viking Cruises Chairman Torstein Hagen. Passengers who stay in the Owner's Suite are entitled to dinner with the captain, private tours of the engine room and bridge, and en suite dining from The Restaurant, Manfredi's or The Chef's Table.