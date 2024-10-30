Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sea

The ship, cabin and staff were all excellent as we have come accustomed too with Viking cruises (both Ocean and River). The excursions was the only thing we were slightly disappointed in with 2 of the ones we had pre-booked being cancelled for lack of interest from passengers not meeting minimums, this is the first time this has happened to us on a Viking cruise so was a bit shocked. There was ...