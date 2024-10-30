Food, service were bot very good. Both the "infinity" pool and the small main pool were inaccessible for us as there were no steps. Had to climb up and down ladders with wide steps. We're in our 70's and in good health. But with back surgeries, joint replacements, etc. we could not manage it. Shame because we were not too excited about port excursions as we just wanted to relax poolside. We heard ...
We were notified that we were unable to sail from Manus, Brazil due to low water levels We were to fly to Fortaleza instead and sail to Santarem spending 3 days on the Amazon. I accepted the low water level, the alternative with going to Santarem was acceptable. On December 6th we were notified that the ship was having mechanical issues and could only go at half speed. We received a new ...
This cruise was top-notch in every way! We loved the fact that everything was included - the wifi, all restaurants (3 formal restaurants, buffet and small eateries), the launderette (including the soap), 24-hour room service, an excursion in every port and more. The musical entertainment was excellent - both on-stage and casual performances. The stage shows were extravaganzas; other music ...
Love Viking cruises! This one has a variety of excursions-we did river tubing, catamaran sailing, train and rum tours, made chocolate, rainforest hike, and the included tours. All islands have curvy roads, dusty minivans with storytelling drivers. Snorkeling groups were over 40 ppl which was too many, in my opinion. All rooms have a balcony. Viking ships are immaculately maintained. The ship decor ...
All was great with the following exceptions:
1. Manfredi's - botched reservation 2x, when we finally went, my main course (Viking steak) was ordinary. To be fair though this was the second last day of the cruise and everyone told us how great the food was, so maybe my expectations were too high.
2. The Restaurant - 4 of went to celebrate Thanksgiving on the last night of the cruise. Sat down ...
The ship, cabin and staff were all excellent as we have come accustomed too with Viking cruises (both Ocean and River). The excursions was the only thing we were slightly disappointed in with 2 of the ones we had pre-booked being cancelled for lack of interest from passengers not meeting minimums, this is the first time this has happened to us on a Viking cruise so was a bit shocked. There was ...
The staff, both stateroom steward and the dining staff of the Viking Sea were wonderful. Friendly, attentive and in my experience always ready to assist with a request. All the rooms we entered around the ship were clean, in good repair and decorated with an understated, Scandinavian vibe. The on-board entertainment was very good as was the quality of the food. Although there were a few people who ...
I feel compelled to comment on this cruise which was promoted as "different."
We enjoyed a Viking River cruise and anticipated this Ocean cruise as being just as good. It did not compare for food, service, entertainment and excursions.
Let's start with the "included" excursions. They "sold out" before we could book them, even though we were on line within hours of our window open up. I would ...
Viking service is the best. They spoke to me by my name in most cases. Thoughtful, prompt yet unhurried. Cabin with veranda was great. Bathroom bigger than I’ve had before. Counter space plus 2 big deep drawers and the usual shelves. Shower was spacious. Veranda was deeper than others. Dining was very good but not excellent. Great service but ok not superb food although presentation was always ...
Very disappointed with this trip. We have cruised the Carribean several times. We decided to give Viking a go and experience this luxury cruise line. We embarked in San Juan around 9pm. The transfer was great. The people at Viking were helpful and got us to the port. It was totally dark. There were 2 people from Viking at the gate. They let us know that San Juan had rolling black outs all day. ...