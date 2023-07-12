Each cabin, regardless of category, includes two beds that can be combined to create a king bed, a desk, closet with ample hanging space, bedside nightstands, a drawer unit, desk (with pop-up lighted makeup mirror), cocktail table and large television, with complimentary on-demand movies and TV shows as well as live programming (channels include mostly British and American news stations, such as BBC and CNBC). Amenities include a hair dryer, lint brush, shoehorn, bathrobes, slippers and an umbrella to use while sailing, safe and refrigerated mini-bar. All cabins include unlimited complimentary glass bottles of water, still or sparkling, which are replenished as needed.

Outlets are plentiful; some accommodate U.S. plugs and others European. To save energy, power to each cabin requires a keycard (or any card) placed in a slot by the door, but outlets by the desk will provide power even if a card isn't in place, meaning you can charge devices while you're away. Cabins also include Audiovox receivers, which are used during most shore excursions; these allow passengers to listen to the tour guide via earpiece even when they're not standing near him or her.

Bathrooms aren't large, but they pack a lot into the space, including sink, toilet and shower with a full shelf that runs the length of the stall. It's low enough to use to ease leg shaving. Each bathroom also has shelves and two deep drawers. A lot of consideration clearly went into the bathrooms, which also include heated floors and mirrors that won't fog up when you take a steamy shower. The floors are a treat for middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom.

All cabins on Viking Sea have sizable balconies. Balconies (below the suite level) feature two rattan chairs along with a table that could be used for dining.

Balcony: The Veranda and Deluxe Veranda cabins, the smallest staterooms on Viking Sea, are nearly identical, both coming in at 270 square feet, including the balcony space. Each features a small seating area, with a table and two chairs. The difference in the two cabins comes down to the amenities and benefits. Deluxe Veranda cabins feature Paulig coffee machines, binoculars and a cashmere throw blanket, and free soda and snacks in the mini-bar are refreshed every day. Deluxe Veranda cabins also guarantee passengers one reservation at Manfredi's and one reservation at The Chef's Table. Veranda cabins don't include such perks.

Penthouse Veranda staterooms are spacious, at 338 square feet, including the balcony. Each cabin in this category has a sofa and chair, and they're wider than the two smaller category cabins. (This means balconies are especially wide, as well.) Passengers in these cabins have all mini-bar items, including alcohol and beer, replenished every day free of additional charge. They also receive a welcome bottle of Champagne and complimentary pressing and shoeshine. They get two guaranteed reservations each at Manfredi's and The Chef's Table.

Minisuite: Penthouse Junior Suites are 405 square feet, including balconies. A curtain separates the bedroom from the seating area in each cabin, with a large TV in each space. The seating area comprises two plush chairs and a sofa. Bathrooms are roomy with double sinks, expanded vanities and towel warmers. Perks include three guaranteed reservations each at Manfredi's and The Chef's Table. Passengers staying in penthouse junior suites also get fruit baskets, replenished daily, and free dry cleaning and laundry service.

Viking Sea's two accessible cabins are found in this category.

Suite: Starting at 757 square feet, including veranda space, the ship's 14 Explorer Suites are the only cabins onboard that include bathtubs. These suites are located at either the front or back of the ship. Cabins at the front have more interior space while those at the back feature sprawling wraparound balconies. Regardless of position, each Explorer Suite features a separate living area and bedroom. The living room includes a couch, cocktail table, three cushioned chairs and TV as well as a dining table with seating for four. The bedroom includes a second TV and walk-in closet with vanity and mirror. The bathroom includes a shower and soaking tub, toilet, dual sink and heated towel rack. Balconies feature two padded lounge chairs and a wooden table with four chairs. Passengers who book Explorer Suites get the same perks as those who book Penthouse Junior Suites.

Viking Sea has one Owner's Suite, which is exceptional as much for its size as for what's inside. The suite is 1,319 square feet inside and comes with a 156-square-foot balcony. Highlights include a large boardroom (for meetings or parties), personal sauna with ocean views, dining area that seats six, wet bar and comfortable living room. The boardroom has its own half-bathroom, so the whole area can be shut off from the rest of the suite when it's used for meetings.

The suite has a walk-in closet with makeup vanity. Its master bathroom includes double sinks and a large shower. The balcony features two cushioned wooden lounge chairs as well as a table with two chairs and a sofa.

Decor and amenities in the suite reflect the things that are important to Hagen; family photos are found throughout the space, the painting over the dining table is the work of one of Hagen's favorite artists, Jakob Weidemann and the music available to play on the stereo system includes artists such as ABBA.