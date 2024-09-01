"Whereas on huge cruise ships where one can feel lost in the crowd, on a smaller ship such as Viking, they give personalized service.This is our second cruise with Viking, and we love the job they do!..."Read More
The experience on the ship was great. Many of the included tours were disappointing. I heard another passenger say that a typical day was 21 hours on the boat and three on shore, of which half was spent on a bus. That sums up the experience.
Onboarding was terrible- line after long line. I heard that the Australian customs had just changed the process but it was very disappointing.
A wonderful first ocean cruise and a most memorable experience. I look forward to traveling with Viking again. We especially enjoyed the onboard enrichment opportunities as well as the onshore excursions. The onboard entertainment was varied and the performers were excellent. We especially enjoyed Paolo the with his singing and guitar. The two women playing piano and cello added a great feeling ...
Two nights so far but im so disappointed in the food. two lunches and two dinners and all the red meat items have been chewy fatty overcooked just plain inedible. Seafood is edible but not first class. They give you 6 cans of soda 2bags of nuts and 2 small pieces of chocolate; in your room and tell you they wont replenish. Seriously? Charge me $20 a day extra and make me happy. You can go to ...
Our balcony room gave us the opportunity to take stunning photos when pulling in to ports. The cabin allowed for you to take your clothes out of your suitcase and store your luggage under the bed. The bathroom and shower were a good size along with plenty of storage. Shampoo, conditioner, soap and body wash were included and replenished as needed. The bed and pillows were comfortable. The cabin ...
Standard cabins small but adequate. Most on the cruise are 70s and 80s so no wild parties. Food is excellent in almost every restaurant with no expense spared. Onboard sports are extremely limited, no pickleball courts, but they do have shuffleboard and cornhole and putting if you want to elevate your pulse by 1 beat per minute. Virtually no one on the outdoor track. Onboard lectures are ...
Oct 4-14, 2024 cruise from Tokyo-Hong Kong.
Embarkation: a breeze (note that the boat was overnighting in Tokyo so there was no rush to embark)
Disembarkation: Also easy, well organized
Ship: Full cruise (about 900 passengers), ship was clean, plenty of room for everyone. Even on sea days, there was plenty of room).
Cabin: very quiet, 224 sq ft (plus 46 sq foot balcony). Well ...
The Viking Orion Far Eastern Horizons Tokyo - Hong Kong October 2024
The ship is lovely and so are the staff. Many remember your name and what your preferences are. After embarkation, you access your cabins according to your cabin allocation. Therefore suites are available at 11.00 am, Penthouse Veranda 1pm, Deluxe Veranda 2pm, Veranda 3pm.
The main restaurant and cafe were Open Dining, the ...
We’re younger baby boomers and started our cruising life in 2022. We’ve now finished our second Viking cruise and have paid for a third embarking January 2025. Caveat, we have only sailed on Viking and fell in love with them that first cruise in 2022. What we love about Viking is no children, all-inclusive pricing, shore excursions, optional paid shore excursions, Silver Spirits package, no ...
The ship crew and food was spectacular! Weather was not the best, but we made do. Overcast, low ceiling most days! Scheduled 6 excursions, only 1 was CX for low ceiling, helicopter adventure! But that loss opened up a float plane ride to 5 glaciers via Wings Airways-AWESOME! We loved the low key music in virtually all locations! Wife really loved her massage! Cabin was just right! Bathroom was ...
Please note a suggestion to please inform your attendees that take care of the laundry rooms to clean the washers thoroughly because we experienced a fowl smell coming from the washers. Also I would suggest giving us more time at the ports of call because it seemed that we were rushed for time to spend in town to enjoy the sites. Otherwise our trip was very enjoyable with great service and ...