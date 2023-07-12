Viking covers the big stuff: large cabins, comfortable beds and linens, room for sitting, big closets, plenty of storage, impressive balconies and large showers. And, we're thankful for that. But it's those little details that set Viking apart. All cabins feature ample outlets and USBs -- including bedside -- for charging items. And while this is becoming more common across the industry, we love that you can charge items when you're away from your cabin and have removed from its slot the card that controls your power.

Cabins also include trays that room stewards use to put your daily schedules and remote controls -- no more searching for these easy-to-misplace items. Bathrooms include heated floors and fogless mirrors, while toiletries are large, with simple-to-open flip-tops and large labels. Water carafes, either still or sparkling, are left out and refilled often. Drawers and closets are quiet-close, and the desk/vanity includes a lighted flip-up makeup mirror.

All cabins are decorated in the same Scandinavian style that permeates the rest of Viking Orion. Blues, grays, pops of red and chunky prints and light wood form the basis for the decor, which feels homey yet chic. Cabins include two twin beds that can be combined to form a king-sized bed, two nightstands (with USB ports and 110/220 volt outlets), desk, table, closets, mini-fridge with snacks and soft drinks, 42-inch flat-screen TV (with a large selection of on-demand movies and TV shows included), full-length mirror, safe, shoehorn, lint brush, hair dryer, robes and slippers.

Bathrooms include large showers (with glass doors), toilets, sinks, shelves, drawers and those wonderful heated floors. Freya toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, bar soap and lotion.

Every cabin onboard has a balcony. For most of the cabins, the balcony includes two wicker chairs and a small table. Higher-end suites feature different furniture configurations depending on category and location on the ship.

Viking Orion has two ADA-compliant rooms, both at the Penthouse Junior Suite level. The ship has no connecting cabins.

Balcony: Viking Orion's entry-level cabins, Veranda and Deluxe Veranda staterooms, both come in at 224 square feet with 46-square-foot balconies. Each includes a small living area with two armchairs and a padded oval table.

Veranda cabins are located only on Deck 3, while Deluxe Veranda cabins are located on Decks 3 through 8. Outside of location, the perks are somewhat different. Deluxe Veranda cabin passengers are able to board the ship at 2 p.m. (embarkation time is 3 p.m. for Veranda cabin passengers); they are guaranteed one dinner reservation each in Manfredi's and The Chef's Table; they can make spa and dinner reservations 60 days out from their cruise; they can book shore excursions 67 days out from their cruise (it's 60 for Veranda cabin passengers); and they have mini-bars stocked with soft drinks and snacks replenished once daily. Additionally, Deluxe Veranda cabins and above come with a cashmere blanket, coffee maker and binoculars to be used during the sailing.

A step up from the Deluxe Veranda is the Penthouse Veranda, which is 280 square feet with a 58-square-foot balcony. These cabins feature sofas and one armchair, as well as a larger padded table. Desks are slightly larger, and there's a bureau with more storage than you'll likely need.

Penthouse Veranda cabin passengers can board at 1 p.m. on embarkation day, dine twice each in Manfredi's and The Chef's Table, book dining and spa reservations 70 days out and book shore excursions 77 days out. Passengers in this category and above also get mini-bars stocked with alcoholic beverages (in addition to soft drinks and snacks) replenished daily, a welcome bottle of Champagne and complimentary shoeshine and pressing.

Mini-Suite: On Viking Orion, mini-suites are called Penthouse Junior Suites. They measure 336 square feet and have balconies that are 69 square feet. Cabins feature distinct living and bedrooms, separated by a curtain. Living areas have an additional TV as well as a couch with two armchairs. Bathrooms include dual sinks and heated towel racks.

Passengers staying in Penthouse Junior Suites can board at 11 a.m. embarkation day, book spa and dinner reservations 80 days out, book shore excursions 87 days out and can dine at the ship's specialty restaurants three times each. In this category and above, passengers get a fruit basket replenished daily, premium binoculars for use onboard and ashore, and free laundry and dry cleaning.

There are two accessible cabins in this category; they feature rollout balconies. Bathrooms are barrier-free and include a fold-down shower bench, lower sink and grab bars by the toilet and in the shower.

Suite: The ship's 14 Explorer Suites are true suites, with living rooms separated from the bedroom by a door. They range in size from 458 square feet to 700 square feet, and balconies range from 167 to 490; sizes depend on where on the ship they're located -- around the corners either at the front or back of the ship. Those located at the front have more interior space, with larger living rooms and huge bathrooms.

Living space includes a dining table for four and a living room with a couch, two chairs and a low table. Bathrooms are exceptionally large, with a giant shower that encompasses a deep bathtub. Bathtubs face a mirror with a TV embedded in it. (When you turn on the TV, the lights dim slightly so you can see the picture better.)

Suites at the aft feature larger balconies that wrap around; those forward don't wrap around because of the wind factor up front. Balcony furniture gets a major upgrade at this level, with wooden chairs, loungers and tables; some have sunbeds.

Passengers staying in Explorer Suites can book spa and dining reservations 90 days before sailing and shore excursions 97 days before. They also get three reservations at each specialty restaurant and can board at 11 a.m. on embarkation day.

Viking Orion has one Owner's Suite, designed specifically for passengers who might be mixing a little business with pleasure. But that doesn't mean those who simply want to relax won’t enjoy it. This suite includes a large living room, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, kitchenette/butler's pantry, wine case (stocked and restocked as needed), board room (which doubles as a large dining room), smaller dining nook, separate bedroom, large master bathroom with walk-in closet, second bathroom and in-room sauna.

The 1,319-square-foot suite is decorated with the things that Chairman Hagen loves or memorabilia from his childhood: books, family photos, maps, beautiful art and vases. The 156-square-foot balcony includes lounge chairs and a sofa; you can access it from the bedroom, living room and boardroom. Passengers staying in this cabin category can eat in any restaurant as often as they'd like, or they can order in from The Restaurant, The Chef's Table or Manfredi's.