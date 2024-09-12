Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Viking Neptune

The transfers transfers to and from the ship were very well organized. All the dining venues had many choices In the buffet and the restaurant. I have a food allergy and they went out of their way to compensate for that. The staff learned our names and greeted us in all the different venues. Speakers in the theater and on tours were very knowledgeable. The deluxe veranda was not very big and ...