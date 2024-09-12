My husband and I very much enjoyed the cruise. Such a lovely ship and all the staff were just incredible helping us. We had laundry service which was so fancy when it came back in a white box with clothes wrapped in tissue paper. We have room service frequently which was a treat. We both agree the food was not up to par. We did enjoy the food in the Restaurant and the Italian restaurant. I ...
Good-staff, ship, fitness center
Average-food, entertainment
Bad-no activities during the sea days. This cruise just had too many sea days--10 out of a 16 day cruise. Unless you are into bridge or jig saw puzzles, there is not much to do.
Staff was good and well groomed. Food got a little boring and the speciality dining was not up to par with the other cruise lines we have been ...
This was our first ocean cruise with Viking after having exceptional experiences on Viking river cruises. We were disappointed, and the experience did not warrant the premium price for the Viking cruise.
First, the positives: The ship was beautiful, with an understated elegance, and was exceptionally well maintained. Every time we looked around there was a crew member cleaning a surface or ...
What a relaxing cruise! We love sea days, so five days cruising to Hawaii -- then four island-hopping days -- and five days to Ensenada, Mexico before disembarking in LA was perfect for us. Viking has plenty to offer while onboard their ocean ships, such as multiple restaurants featuring fabulous food, three pools on this ocean ship, classes and lectures, great exercise room overlooking the ocean, ...
The transfers transfers to and from the ship were very well organized. All the dining venues had many choices In the buffet and the restaurant. I have a food allergy and they went out of their way to compensate for that. The staff learned our names and greeted us in all the different venues. Speakers in the theater and on tours were very knowledgeable. The deluxe veranda was not very big and ...
Viking is by far the best cruise experience we've had! Activities included multiple port talks; enrichment talks for our specific itinerary (wildlife, culture of Hawaii and South Pacific Islands, geology talks about tectonic plates, and WWII insights); trivia; a house band each night in Torshavn, as well as a pianist, solo and duet singers, and a pair of cellists, a vocalist with amazing guitar ...
An amazing trip through the Panama Canal on a Viking cruise.
Cabin at the very back of the ship made it possible to experience and view the canal from my own balcony.
Interesting excursions and exotic animals in the 4 places we stopped, Cartagena, Colon, Costa Rica, and Ensenada. We stopped briefly in Cabo San Lucas but the swells were too large to disembark by tender boats.
However, ...
This was our first time cruising on Viking after cruising Royal Caribbean with family, multiple times. I have to say, this was one of few vacations that has really stayed with me. I didn't want to leave the ship and I really loved the comfortable and welcoming mode of travel that Viking provides. It was a way of life for 15 days, filled with relaxation, specular scenery, entertainment, and good ...
Everything that Viking was in control of was five stars. Food, cabin attendants, customer service personnel, and crew were magnificent. When sea states prevented tendering ashore, Viking had alternative at sea-day activities such as lectures and tours which were both entertaining and engaging. The ship being just two years old was magnificent. Viking has thought this through and there is not a bad ...
We have previously sailed on over 35 cruises, most often on the premium lines of Holland America and Celebrity with 5 Princess cruises thrown into the mix. We were very much looking forward to sailing with Viking ocean cruise as we had heard so many positive reviews of the line. We chose the In the Wake of the Vikings itinerary as we had done a similar northern transatlantic crossing before and ...