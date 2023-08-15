Food on Viking Mars ranges from casual to borderline luxurious, and is consistently stellar throughout the ship's dining venues. Food options are varied and plentiful, and you can always count on seeing your itinerary's destinations reflected on the ship's culinary offerings. There is a main dining room -- called The Restaurant -- and a buffet-style venue (World Café) onboard Viking Mars. But since your fare includes all restaurants except The Kitchen Table, you're spoiled for choice. Having said that, reservations for restaurants considered specialty, like Manfredi's or The Chef's Table, can fill up fast. All in all, however, you can't go wrong with any of the dining choices you make (including complimentary room service), as the culinary offerings and the quality of the service is consistent throughout.

Wine, beer and soft drinks are also included in your fare at lunch and dinner. You also have the choice to purchase Viking's Silver Spirit package if you'd like to expand your wine options, or wish to enjoy a cocktail outside of mealtimes.

Free Restaurants on Viking Mars

The Restaurant: Viking Mars' main dining room is located on Deck 2 and is the largest food venue onboard. Dinner is the popular meal of the day here, but don't neglect breakfast if you have the time and aren't pressed to make it to your shore excursion. There is no reserved seating at The Restaurant and you can visit at any time during dining hours. The dinner menu changes daily, although there are 'always available' selections that include universal favorites like Caesar salad, steak, chicken, salmon, ice cream and cheesecake. Vegetarian and vegan options are also served daily. Conversely, The Restaurant will always serve dishes of the current port of call or region you're visiting, so adventurous palates can satiate their culinary curiosity.

World Café: The ying to The Restaurant's yang, World Café operates as a buffet-style restaurant and is the other main eatery onboard Viking Mars. Variety is the name of the game at World Café, and here you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner (the only venue onboard open for every meal of the day). Owing to its location on Deck 7, this is also the best place to enjoy a meal with a view onboard Viking Mars, especially if you nab a table near the Aquavit Terrace towards the back.

Manfredi's: For all of Viking's Scandinavian flair, Manfredi's Italian Restaurant is as authentic as it gets. The food is as delicious as it is abundant; expect at least five hearty courses, with antipasto, soup, a pasta entrée, a main course and dessert. Even the bread is a full course here (don't miss the gorgonzola rolls) Menu highlights include any pasta or risotto dish, as well as as the rib-eye Bistecca Fiorentina, the grilled seafood platter, the slow roasted leg of lamb or the slow-cooked beef short ribs. You should be able to make at least one reservation at Manfredi's during your voyage, but if you see an opportunity to snap up additional reservations, don't pass it up.

The Chef's Table: The smallest of the two included specialty restaurants onboard Viking Mars, The Chef's Table specializes in five-course tasting menus that focus on a certain cuisine or region of the world. The menu changes every three days, providing a few different options for cruisers on each itinerary. It's a good idea to check the menus in advance (you can do this with the Viking app) to see if there is a tasting menu that interests you instead of selecting a date purely based on availability.

Mamsen's: Eating at Mamsen's feels like you've stumbled upon Viking Mars' best kept culinary secret. The small eatery -- essentially a counter tucked away in the Explorer's Lounge on Deck 7 -- is an homage to Torstein Hagen's mother, and exudes a cozy ambiance at any time of the day. The waffles with Norwegian brunost cheese are the star of the show (prepared according to the Hagen family matriarch's original recipe), but the variety of Nordic open-faced sandwiches and sweet pastries are also worth trying.

Tip: Early risers and late revelers can benefit from extended hours at Mamsen's. You can enjoy breakfast here as early as 6:30 AM or snacks until midnight, including a very yummy split pea soup.

Pool Grill: As casual as it gets on Viking Mars, the Pool Grill is the spot for a leisurely lunch or some mid-afternoon snacks. Burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and salads are the standard fare here. You can either fill your plate at the salad bar station or order your meal directly from the grill.

Tip: Be on the lookout for special early dinner cookout events at the Pool Grill. Our sailing featured an American BBQ extravaganza with elaborate pastry desserts.

Viking Bar: The name isn't misleading; this cool spot by the Living Room on Deck 1 is primarily a bar. But it’s also the best place onboard to enjoy a nice cupajoe with pastries, cookies or sandwiches. It's also a great spot to grab a snack on the go as you head out to a shore excursion or to explore independently.

Room Service: As we mentioned earlier, your cruise cabin is so comfy you might not just want to spend too much time outside of it. So it's a great thing that room service is a standard inclusion in your cruise fare. Ordering breakfast is as easy as hanging a tag with your choices on your door the night before, and you'll have plenty of tried-and-true options for any meal of the day delivered right to your door.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Viking Mars

The Kitchen Table ($$$): More than a specialty restaurant, The Kitchen Table is a culinary experience. It's divided into two parts: a shore excursion and a meal. The first part takes place in the morning as a fascinating tour of a port with the ship's executive chef and a local guide, where you'll get to visit the destination's markets and food stores in search for authentic ingredients. Then, in the evening, you're lead to the intimate Kitchen Table space on Deck 1, where the chef and his team prepare a meal from scratch using the ingredients chosen earlier in the day.

On our Scandinavian sailing, we embarked on The Kitchen Table tour in Stavanger and it was easily one of the most memorable dining experiences of the entire journey. Not only are the custom-made dishes stellar, but the opportunity to have the executive chef and his close team cook just for you is truly special. The places where this tour is offered varies from one itinerary to the next, but there's typically one offered per sailing. Don't hesitate to book.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Viking Mars

For a cozy breakfast: Mamsen's is our favorite hangout spot for a secluded breakfast. The Norwegian waffles alone are worth a visit, but the cozy ambiance is unbeatable, especially if Viking Mars is just pulling into port.

For a lazy lunch: Lounging in the pool deck with a burger or a salad from the Pool Grill always feels like a successful lunch plan.

For an early afternoon coffee: Viking Bar on Deck 1 is the place to go for a jolt of caffeine and a pastry pick-me-up. It also helps that it's located in Viking Mars' gorgeous Living Room, a space as inviting as the name suggests.

For a hearty dinner: An authentic Italian banquet in Manfredi's is ideal after a long day of sightseeing. Although the menu doesn't change as often as other venues, there are enough options across 5+ courses to keep you coming back for more.

For traditional teatime: Wintergarden is one of Viking Mars' most iconic spaces and it comes alive in the culinary sense every afternoon for teatime. A parade of sweets, finger sandwiches and scones pairs perfectly with your warm beverage of choice (but do come early to snag a seat as it tends to fill up quickly)

For sensational sushi: There are many reasons to indulge in World's Café cornucopia of international flavors, but we find that the sushi hits all the right spots.

For an intimate dinner experience: With no more than 12 fellow diners enjoying a tailor-made feast, The Kitchen Table is well-worth the price of admission.