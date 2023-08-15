It stands to reason that a ship as effortlessly stylish as Viking Mars would have accommodations to match. And the 464 cabins aboard the ship certainly don't disappoint. Spacious and well-designed, these rooms are a faithful microcosm of everything that makes Viking Mars cool and comfortable.

Cabins on Viking Mars come in six categories: Veranda Stateroom, Deluxe Veranda Stateroom, Penthouse Veranda Stateroom, Penthouse Junior Suite, Explorer Suite and Owner's Suite. Regardless of category, all cabins aboard Viking Mars feature balconies with at least two chairs and a small table. The entry-level Veranda and Deluxe Veranda Staterooms start at 270 sq. ft., a decent size for two adults. Conversely, Viking Mars has no solo cabins.

Higher cabin categories are not only larger but also come with added benefits. Among the most coveted is the ability to book dinner, spa and shore excursion reservations earlier (as early as 100 days prior to departure, in the case of the Owner's Suite). You also get more than one reservation at the ship's specialty restaurants: The Chef's Table and Manfredi's.

What to Expect in Cabins on Viking Mars

Basic amenities and highlights that you can expect to find on all cabins onboard Viking Mars include a king bed that can be split into two twins, two nightstands with outlets that range from 110 to 220 volts (US and European plugs) and USB ports, a desk with a pop-up makeup mirror, a minifridge stocked with drinks and snacks that's replenished nightly (in all cabin categories except Veranda Stateroom), and two carafes refilled daily with purified water.

Your cabin will also come with umbrellas, robes and slippers, a shoehorn, a hair dryer, a safe, a 42" flat-screen tv with numerous international channels as well as Viking TV programming and on-demand movies, and a nifty wooden desk tray that comes in handy to store your daily planner, shore excursion tickets or any other useful documents.

Cabin Bathrooms on Viking Mars

Spacious and comfortable, the cabin bathrooms on Viking Mars exude a luxurious appeal. Even in entry-level rooms, they boast showers with glass doors and a bench area by the wall, generous storage space, anti-fog mirrors and heated tile floors. All bathrooms also include Viking's signature Freyja toiletries -- shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion -- in 2.70 fl. oz. (80 ml) plastic bottles. Another thoughtful touch found in the bathroom is that the retractable clothesline in the shower stretches diagonally instead of across, so you have precious additional space to hang wet clothes.

The three highest cabin categories (Penthouse Junior Suites, Explorer Suites and Owner's Suite) feature double sinks. Bathtubs are only available in the Explorer Suites and Owner's Suite.

Cabins to Avoid on Viking Mars

Given the general standard of comfort and space found across all rooms, there aren’t any cabins aboard Viking Mars worth avoiding. Some of the rooms on Deck 3 sit a little too close to the Atrium, while the cabins towards the aft of the ship on this deck sit directly above The Restaurant. Cabins near elevator banks may also experience outside noise more frequently than other rooms. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Viking Mars

On a Budget: Veranda Stateroom is the same size as the next level Deluxe Veranda Stateroom (albeit it lacks some perks like a coffee machine, binoculars and a little less lead time to book specialty restaurants or shore excursions), representing great value for an entry-level cabin.

Splash: The ritzy Explorer Suite benefits from both size (ranging from 757-1,163 sq. ft.) and location, as these 14 cabins are located exclusively at the far forward or aft ends of the ship. They come with a host of perks and are true suites, with living rooms separate from the bedroom.

Splurge: There is no better accommodation on Viking Mars than the classy Owner's Suite (and, in fact, there is only one onboard, adding to its exclusive allure). At a whopping 1,448 sq. ft., this room is massive, and its décor, private library and wine collection was curated by Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.