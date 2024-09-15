Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

The most relaxing vacation I’ve ever taken; everything went smoothly, we didn’t have to worry about anything. My group-there were four of us- needed to fix our room assignments since it got all mixed up and the reps were able to fix it right away. The staff is amazing, no matter what they will do everything in their power to make your trip enjoyable. My travel mate ended up falling outside of ...