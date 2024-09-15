"We arrived early in the morning so Viking picked us up and took us to a conference hall for breakfast and to wait until we could board our ship.SAS was late on one leg of the trip so we missed our connecting flight in Copenhagen...."Read More
Edcoulter
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 474 Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews
Another great trip on Viking. First sign that it was going to be good was the complementary drink package on our invoice. Second was, while checking in in Buenos Aires we learned we had been upgraded to a penthouse veranda! Crew and staff were fabulous; lectures were great; food was good. We feel they'd be better off replacing the Chef's Table with a different dining option. Have to mention ...
Viking is top notch in every respect. We felt special, and well cared for. From the beautiful ship and cabin, to the unexpected last minute upgrade, to the Ship's Captain. All hands on deck to take care the passangers feel special. The cabin stewards know your name and my every wish was their pleasure. I asked for ice on the first day, every day ...twice a day,,,for 17 days I had a bucket of fresh ...
Cabins, Food, Staff and crew - ok
Itinerary? Not so
Viking should relook Itinerary. Also some included tours were awful!
We have talked to several who thought like us about quality of some included tours & tour guides. To cap it, there were just too many sailing days when destinations were cancelled due to rough conditions. We missed Falklands and Cape Horn but then Viking should have ...
Superlative cruise, aside from the weather that prohibited us from going to the Falklands.
Everything was first class from the airport to disembarking 18 days later.
Our stewards were the best ever (Hery & April). The ships entertainment personnel top-notchl, and our cruise director was phenomenal. After the first day everyone was calling us by name, which was impressive given that there ...
We are experienced cruisers, but this was our first repositioning cruise so we don't have others for comparison. We knew there would be many sea days. Entertainment was mediocre (as we expected). Of course, no casino, no children and no late night partying. Many educational lectures by historians, astronomers, etc. Cruise was great for relaxation, not for revelry. Since the cruise was to ...
We chose this cruise for the ports of call and because of the weather we would enjoy, having seen lots of positive reviews of Viking Ocean. We had high expectations.
We didn't get off to the best of starts as our outbound flight was three hours late due to fog in London. The staff at Barcelona coped well although we were held in the arrivals hall for some time before our group was taken to the ...
Changed the entry port at the last minute. We had to scramble to get there on time, taking trains where noone spoke our language, praying to get to the ship on time. Food okay, very redundant, seemed recycled day to day, in World Cafe. Liked the burger bar in pool area more. Not impressed w/ Manfredis or the other restaurant. Staff okay but not that friendly. Guest services horrible and not ...
Excursions were excellent, from choices to guides. We were in Penthouse Jr suite and it was exquisite. Cabin steward and his assistant were outstanding. We really didn’t attend any scheduled talks or presentations. Food was a solid C in any venue. Only once was I served something hot. Most everything was served or presented at just warm enough to lukewarm to cool. World cafe staff struggled to ...
The destinations and staff were amazing. There is not much to do on the ship as far as entertainment. I was disappointed they didn’t have any music at leisure areas like the pool decks - just silence which some might like but we did not. The worst part are the beds- our bed was so uncomfortable we were both soar our entire trip; we are mid 50’s and healthy. There was very limited dining options ...
The most relaxing vacation I’ve ever taken; everything went smoothly, we didn’t have to worry about anything. My group-there were four of us- needed to fix our room assignments since it got all mixed up and the reps were able to fix it right away. The staff is amazing, no matter what they will do everything in their power to make your trip enjoyable.
My travel mate ended up falling outside of ...