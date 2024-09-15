The beautiful Jupiter
Photo Credit: AnnieReB
Photo Credit: JMG7459
Photo Credit: Deb deb
Infinity pool and spa
Photo Credit: Carol 54
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
474 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful Cruise
"We arrived early in the morning so Viking picked us up and took us to a conference hall for breakfast and to wait until we could board our ship.SAS was late on one leg of the trip so we missed our connecting flight in Copenhagen...."Read More
Edcoulter avatar

Edcoulter

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 474 Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Holiday trip to South America

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
rfmagui
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another great trip on Viking. First sign that it was going to be good was the complementary drink package on our invoice. Second was, while checking in in Buenos Aires we learned we had been upgraded to a penthouse veranda! Crew and staff were fabulous; lectures were great; food was good. We feel they'd be better off replacing the Chef's Table with a different dining option. Have to mention ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Viking does not disappoint, I can't wait to go again

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
AnnieReB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking is top notch in every respect. We felt special, and well cared for. From the beautiful ship and cabin, to the unexpected last minute upgrade, to the Ship's Captain. All hands on deck to take care the passangers feel special. The cabin stewards know your name and my every wish was their pleasure. I asked for ice on the first day, every day ...twice a day,,,for 17 days I had a bucket of fresh ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Disappointing

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
HappyFruit
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cabins, Food, Staff and crew - ok Itinerary? Not so Viking should relook Itinerary. Also some included tours were awful! We have talked to several who thought like us about quality of some included tours & tour guides. To cap it, there were just too many sailing days when destinations were cancelled due to rough conditions. We missed Falklands and Cape Horn but then Viking should have ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Yes, I will definitely Viking again!!

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
Recce
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Superlative cruise, aside from the weather that prohibited us from going to the Falklands. Everything was first class from the airport to disembarking 18 days later. Our stewards were the best ever (Hery & April). The ships entertainment personnel top-notchl, and our cruise director was phenomenal. After the first day everyone was calling us by name, which was impressive given that there ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Repositioning Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
2022Retired
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers, but this was our first repositioning cruise so we don't have others for comparison. We knew there would be many sea days. Entertainment was mediocre (as we expected). Of course, no casino, no children and no late night partying. Many educational lectures by historians, astronomers, etc. Cruise was great for relaxation, not for revelry. Since the cruise was to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Now I know why Gary Bembridge isn't a Viking fan!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
Robwiz
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the ports of call and because of the weather we would enjoy, having seen lots of positive reviews of Viking Ocean. We had high expectations. We didn't get off to the best of starts as our outbound flight was three hours late due to fog in London. The staff at Barcelona coped well although we were held in the arrivals hall for some time before our group was taken to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Disappointed Customer

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
AnnieMartini
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Changed the entry port at the last minute. We had to scramble to get there on time, taking trains where noone spoke our language, praying to get to the ship on time. Food okay, very redundant, seemed recycled day to day, in World Cafe. Liked the burger bar in pool area more. Not impressed w/ Manfredis or the other restaurant. Staff okay but not that friendly. Guest services horrible and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Outstanding but….

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
JMG7459
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Excursions were excellent, from choices to guides. We were in Penthouse Jr suite and it was exquisite. Cabin steward and his assistant were outstanding. We really didn’t attend any scheduled talks or presentations. Food was a solid C in any venue. Only once was I served something hot. Most everything was served or presented at just warm enough to lukewarm to cool. World cafe staff struggled to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great service and destinations but ship is lacking

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
Wlabon
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The destinations and staff were amazing. There is not much to do on the ship as far as entertainment. I was disappointed they didn’t have any music at leisure areas like the pool decks - just silence which some might like but we did not. The worst part are the beds- our bed was so uncomfortable we were both soar our entire trip; we are mid 50’s and healthy. There was very limited dining options ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Luxury on water

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

User Avatar
Brooke Ann
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

The most relaxing vacation I’ve ever taken; everything went smoothly, we didn’t have to worry about anything. My group-there were four of us- needed to fix our room assignments since it got all mixed up and the reps were able to fix it right away. The staff is amazing, no matter what they will do everything in their power to make your trip enjoyable. My travel mate ended up falling outside of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find a Viking Jupiter Cruise from $3,999

Any Month
Other Viking Ocean Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mars Cruise Reviews
Viking Mars Cruise Reviews
Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Viking Vela Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.