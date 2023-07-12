Other things that we love include the wooden desk tray, where the steward put your daily program and remote control; the leather-and-fabric sofa that's actually comfortable for lounging; and the pop-up lighted makeup mirror in the vanity that has additional storage. Bedside tables have a pull-out shelf so the top never feels crowded.

All cabins on Viking Jupiter come with a king bed that can be pulled apart into two twins, two nightstands with outlets and USB ports, desk, table, closets, mini-fridge with snacks and drinks, a 42-inch flat-screen TV with on-demand movies, safe, shoehorn, hair dryer, umbrella, robes and slippers.

The bathrooms feel spacious, with the large showers mentioned above, as well as heated floors and ample storage. The toiletries are Freyja, as are larger-than-travel-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion.

All of Viking Jupiter's cabins have balconies that are big enough for two wicker chairs and a small table. Heavy blackout curtains work well when sailing Scandinavia in the summer.

There are two ADA-compliant rooms on Viking Jupiter, and both are Penthouse Junior suites. There are no connecting cabins or pull-out beds onboard; every cabin is sold for two people.

Balcony: The entry-level cabins on Viking Jupiter are known as Veranda and Deluxe Veranda cabins. Both are 224 square feet, with a 46-square-foot balcony. Besides the bed, the rooms have two armchairs and a coffee table.

The difference between the categories is in the perks. The Deluxe Veranda cabins come with a mini-bar stocked with soft drinks and snacks that's replenished daily, as well as a Nespresso machine and binoculars. You can also board at 2 p.m. if you're in a Deluxe Veranda cabin, as opposed to 3 p.m., and you're guaranteed at least one dinner reservation in Manfredi's and The Chef's Table. The higher cabin category also allows you to book your shore excursions, spa and dinner reservations earlier, i.e., before your cruise.

The Penthouse Veranda gives you more space -- 280 square feet, plus a 58-square-foot balcony. These larger rooms have a sofa and an armchair, bigger desks and a bureau under the TV that has a ton of storage. The mini-bar here includes beer, spirits and Champagne. Shoeshine and pressing is complimentary.

Penthouse Veranda perks include an earlier boarding time of 1 p.m. and the ability to eat twice at Manfredi's and The Chef's Table. You're also able to book shore excursions 77 days out and get advance dining and spa reservations (70 days).

Mini-Suite: Called a Penthouse Junior Suite, the mini-suites on Viking Jupiter are 336 square feet with 69-square-foot balconies. These cabins feel more like a true suite, with separate living areas and bedrooms divided by a curtain (which is nice when you're traveling with someone who has different sleeping habits than you do). The living area has its own TV, a sofa and two armchairs. Niceties in the bathroom are dual sinks and a heated towel rack.

Perks continue to add up, with Penthouse Junior Suite passengers able to board at 11 a.m. You can book your spa and dinner reservations 80 days ahead of time -- and eat three times at the specialty restaurants. You can also book your shore excursions nearly three months in advance, which is great if you're set on specific times for the complimentary tours. Other perks for these rooms and above include a fruit basket, free laundry and dry cleaning.

Suite: For a true suite experience, look to Viking Jupiter's 14 Explorer suites, where the living rooms are separated from the bedroom by a door. These suites range in size from 458 square feet to 700 square feet, depending on where they are located. Because these suites are around the corners at the front and back of the ship, the balconies can be huge -- up to 490 square feet (the smallest balcony in this category is 167 square feet).

The suites have a homey living space with a dining table for four, as well as a sofa, two chairs and a table. The bathrooms are lovely and large, with a huge walk-in shower that has a ledge and a deep bathtub that has its own TV embedded in the mirror.

If you can't decide between front and back of the ship, note that those in the back have the larger wraparound balconies (they can't be in the front because of the wind). These balconies feature wooden furniture, including full dining tables, chairs and loungers.

The reservation lead time for passengers in the Explorer suites is 90 days for spa and dining and 97 days for shore excursions.

Finally, if you're looking to really splash it out, Viking Jupiter has one of the classiest suites at sea. The one Owner's Suite, a 1,319-square-foot suite that has its own boardroom for work or entertaining, is a dream developed and decorated by Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. The space includes a large living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchenette/butler's pantry, a stocked wine case, the board room (which can be used as a dining room), smaller dining nook, separate bedroom, large master bathroom with walk-in closet, second bathroom and -- as you'd expect in the finest Scandinavian suites -- an in-room sauna.

If you're in the Owner's Suite, you can eat in any restaurant as often as you like, or order room service from The Restaurant, The Chef's Table or Manfredi's. You also have access to a 156-square-foot balcony with lounge chairs and a sofa.