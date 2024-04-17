"From several landings that occurred directly in the midst of penguin colonies, to kayaking while penguins encircled us, to going down in a submersible 550 feet under the ocean to observe sponges and starfish on the seabed, to being on a small 12 person "special operations boat" and being surrounded for more than 1/2 hour by numerous humpback whales swimming all around us -- our expedition on the Viking Polaris was the MOST incredible experience.We selected this trip because of the great itinerary, Viking's reputation for quality, and the multiple opportunities to explore Antarctica and experience the wildlife in different settings - at sea and on land...."Read More
This expedition was the trip of a lifetime. The Expedition Crew worked so hard to offer a plethora of activities, despite mercurial weather that sometimes thwarted the plan. Kayaking with Carolina in Charlotte Bay was overwhelmingly beautiful -- our first sunny morning! We saw whales from our stateroom, from the Explorer's Lounge and from the ship's decks. We also saw seals lounging on icebergs, ...
This was our first Viking trip. The ship was extremely comfortable and intimate. The staff and scientist on board were exceptional!! They made the expedition even more memorable. Our room was on the third floor very close to the back of the ship.. We found this exceptionally convenient as it was only three doors away from the auditorium, very close proximity to the stairs that took us upstairs to ...
Incredible itinerary, scenery, food, overall service, equipment, and the most amazing ship. The only drawback was that a day was lost for a medical evacuation of a relatively young person and there are also many older people on the Expedition who had significant mobility issues. The latter resulted in the shore excursions being limited to easy terrain and short distances. On the one hand, I think ...
Beautiful Viking ship! It was smaller than the ocean ships but larger than the riverboats. It still had everything you’d expect from Viking. Nice bars and attentive wait staff. Fantastic food, lovely suite, and great exercise room. Of course, Viking service is exceptional! Italian restaurant was great. Do not miss that! Spa was nice, too. We had a couple of bad weather days which cancelled ...
The ship is beautiful and very spacious. All of the staff, everywhere, was attentive and friendly. The food and drinks were plentiful and delicious.
It's not really an expedition cruise although the scientists did release a weather balloon which was interesting.
Due to the weather we were unable to go on a zodiac ride and the special ops boats were full before we could sign up. The ...
Our cruise was not without its problems - weather delay - but when you travel anything can happen. You just have to relax and take it in stride. Our captain made the right decisions and his crew responded as well. The ship is just beautiful and there were plenty of activities to keep us busy, not to mention the fact that relaxing on the ship was very enjoyable. We very much enjoyed the Drain the ...
We have done a number of cruises, but this was by far the best ever. The entire experience was first class, with excellent staff, facilities and equipment, and programming. Viking continued to amaze us as they dealt with unforeseen issues (including adding an additional day on the front end to get a large number of patrons on board earlier for the start of the cruise). The Polaris was the ...
The cruise was way more interactive than expected and as physically active as we desired. Mackinac Island was fun to explore by horse carriage. The remote locations on Georgian Bay we visited were varied and beautiful and the expedition options were the way that anyone could explore at their own activity level and pace. Zodiacs and Special Operations Boats provided up close views of wildlife ...
Everything was great except for the ship credit. we signed up for 3 new trips & got ship credits that we were not able to use as there was not any thing we wanted to use it on this trip & was not able to have it credited to the next trip which would have been better as this will be a longer trip & much more informative. we also were not informed that this credit had to be used on this trip & ...
This was our first cruise with Viking, and it was very memorable, The ship is impressive. The decor is attractive and comfortable. None of the public spaces ever seemed crowded; we could always find space to relax, either alone or with friends.
The food was delicious and plentiful. We had no trouble getting reservations on board for Manfredi’s or The Restaurant where we dined several times, ...