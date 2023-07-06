What to Expect in Rooms on Viking Polaris

All rooms on Viking Polaris have a king-sized bed that can be split into two twins; bedside tables; a desk with a built-in vanity; a 55-inch flatscreen TV and an L-shaped sofa and coffee table.

Storage abounds, with lots of hanging closet and drawer space, a dresser with drawers and some other cubbies where you can stash items. There's a safe and a minibar with soda and beer that is replenished. Purified water is delivered daily. Amenities for all cabins include binoculars, robes and slippers and a hair dryer. Suitcases can be stored under the bed. All cabin categories except the most basic have a Nespresso machine and teas.

While the rooms in different categories may not differ much when it comes to amenities, more expensive cabins do allow passengers to book excursions and restaurants earlier. That can be a boon in Antarctica, where space on the sub, special operations boat and kayaks is limited.

In the basic Nordic Balcony room, you can book these expedition activities 47 days in advance. The Deluxe Nordic Balcony is the same size -- 215 square feet -- but you can also book at least one meal at the Restaurant and Manfredi's, as well as spa treatments, 60 days in advance. The Nordic Penthouse is larger at 269 square feet, but you get to reserve two meals at each restaurant 70 days in advance, and book your expedition activities 57 days in advance. The Nordic Junior Suite has that same 57-day window for excursions but gives you more reservations at each specialty restaurant (3), as well as spa bookings, 80 days before your trip. The Junior Suites are also significantly larger, at 322 square feet.

Suites on Viking Polaris

Perks and space really kick in when you book one of the top two room categories. The Explorer Suite is 548 square feet, and is a true suite, with the bedroom separate from the living area. You also have a dining table and access to the outdoor Explorer Suites' garden. You can make three reservations at specialty restaurants 90 days in advance.

The Owners Suite is lavish and spacious, at 1,238 square feet. It has a private balcony, in addition to the Nordic balcony, with an outdoor hot tub. Like the Owners Suites on the Viking Ocean ships, the one on Viking Polaris has artwork, books, wine and music selections curated by Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and there is also a dining table big enough to seat six. Passengers in this cabin are also treated to a ship tour and dinner with officers, as well as daily canapes. You could practically dine in a specialty restaurant every night if you wanted to, with four reservations at each available.

Both of the upper suites have the Silver Spirits beverage package included, as well as complimentary laundry, dry cleaning, pressing and shoeshine service. You can also order room service from any of the specialty restaurants, in addition to the traditional menu. These cabins also get first shot at excursions, with the ability to reserve 67 days in advance.

Cabin Bathrooms on Viking Polaris

Viking Polaris bathrooms are exceptional for a cruise ship, with great attention for detail. The glass showers have great water pressure, and have anti-fog technology. The heated floors not only warm your feet, you can use them to dry out some of your smaller outdoor items, such as glove liners, gaiters and hats. From the Nordic Junior Suite upward, the bathrooms have double vanities. The Owners Suite has a guest bathroom.

Amenities include full-sized bottles of body wash, shampoo, conditioner and lotion, from Viking's Freya brand. Unique to expedition cruising: complimentary sunscreen and lip balm.

Cabins to Avoid on Viking Polaris

Cabins aboard Viking Polaris are fairly standard, but it's good to know your tolerance for sway when you book a trip to Antarctica, as you'll feel more movement at the front or back of the ship; stay in the middle and lower down if you know that you're prone to seasickness. Waves can also get high in the Drake Passage, so if that bothers you, choose a higher deck.

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

On a Budget: The two lower categories have the same layout and square footage. We'd say that you should choose a Deluxe Nordic Balcony cabin, just to get an edge on making excursion reservations.

For a Splurge: The Nordic Penthouse isn't that much different from those below it, but you do get a little more space, as well as nice locations on Deck 4.

For the Top of the Line: The Owners Suite is truly exceptional among expedition ship cabins. This is indeed where Torstein Hagen stays when he's onboard, so if you're going to cruise like a true Viking, this is your suite.