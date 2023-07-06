Cabins are designed to be comfortable and efficient, while at the same time providing a serene space for wildlife watching -- thanks to big windows that open halfway to the floor, essentially creating indoor balcony space. The line thought of and added everything a cruiser could possibly need, from multiple USB and mini-USB ports to heated bathroom floors and a drying closet designed to keep wet, stinky clothes separate from the rest of your wardrobe, and dry wet stuff in the process.

What to Expect in Cabins on Viking Octantis

Regardless of cabin category, all of the staterooms on Viking Octantis are spacious by cruise standards. Cabin sizes range from 215 square feet to 1,238 square feet.

All cabins include two twin beds that can be combined to create a king-sized bed, minifridge, interactive TV with on-demand programming, closets, drying closets, drawer space, desk/vanity table (with lighted mirror), chair, seating area and night tables (with bedside charging via outlets, USB ports and induction chargers).

Amenities include robes and slippers, purified water refilled daily, minibar with soft drinks, water and snacks, use of binoculars, umbrellas, safes and hair dryers.

On polar itineraries, guests receive a keepsake Viking expedition jacket, and Viking Octantis provides all necessary excursion gear for use during your cruise.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Viking Octantis

Most of the cabins onboard have a "Nordic balcony," essentially a window that opens from the top down, creating a balcony feel. (It's akin to Celebrity Cruises' infinite veranda.) These are a bit controversial among passengers, with some people saying they miss a true walkout balcony while others say they like the interior space the balconies create. We enjoyed them on our sailing but noted that when they are wide open in cold environments, they freeze out the rest of the room.

Only the four Explorer Suites and one Owner's Suite have true walkout balconies. These also come with private gardens.

Perks above and beyond what you get with an entry-level cabin start at with Nordic Penthouse; guests staying at this level and above receive a welcome bottle of Champagne and alcoholic beverages in their minibars. They also have en-suite coffee machines, and complimentary pressing and shoe-shine services.

The big perks kick in with the Explorer Suites, where guests get complimentary laundry, pressing and dry cleaning, included Silver Spirits package, priority booking for spa treatments and excursions, and 24/7 room service from any menu onboard. The Owner's suite additionally comes with daily personalized tea or pre-dinner cocktails and canapes, and a ship tour and dinner with Viking Octantis' officers.

Of course, the biggest perk is probably the extra space. Explorer Suites are 548 square feet, while the Owner's Suite is a whopping 1,238 square feet. Both are true suites that offer bedrooms separated from the living space.

Cabin Bathrooms on Viking Octantis

Bathrooms are another big win on Viking Octantis, where showers are large and floors are heated. (Trust us, this is a great thing, especially when the ship explores polar climates.) We also love that mirrors in bathrooms are fog-free, so you don't have to wait until your mirror clears for a shave or for putting on makeup. Those big showers have glass doors and come with ledges -- a little too small for sitting, but great for holding your shampoo and conditioner or using while shaving your legs. They also have hand-held shower heads with variable water pressure.

Small bottles of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are included and replenished as needed. You'll also find shower caps and cotton swabs. Junior Suites and above include dual sinks and heated towel racks.

As with the rest of the cabin, you'll have plenty of storage space, with multiple drawers and shelves.

Cabins to Avoid on Viking Octantis

Because the cabins are so consistent, it's difficult to pick a cabin to skip. Still, if you're prone to motion sickness, avoid cabins near the front or back of the ship, as these are more likely to have you feeling the motion of the sea.

We stayed in a cabin near the Explorer's Lounge, under The Living Room (both pretty busy spots onboard the ship), and we heard no noise. The ship typically uses dynamic positioning (instead of using an anchor), so warnings about loud cabins near the anchor generally don't apply here.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks

Budget If you're looking for the best value, pick the entry-level Nordic Balcony. There are few differences between this level and the Deluxe Nordic Balcony, so pick the one with the best prices.

Best Value We love the ship's Nordic Penthouse cabins. These offer lots of space, including a large seating area near the Nordic Balcony. They're slightly smaller than the Junior Suites, but the layout is really similar and it feels luxuriant.

Splurge If you really want to go all out, you can't beat the Owner's Suite, which has the best location on the ship, at the top on Deck 6. This multiroom suite includes a dining space that could double as a boardroom for those needing to work onboard. You'll also love the wine, music and private library, all curated by line Chairman Torstein Hagen.