A revival of Victory Cruise Lines will see Victory II, along with is twin sister vessel, Victory I, set sail again on the Great Lakes in 2025. Slated to debut in spring 2025, the ship built in 2004 most recently sailed as Ocean Navigator for American Queen Voyages (AQV). When the line collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in early 2024, the former owner of Victory Cruise Lines, John Waggoner, bought the 202-passenger Ocean Navigator and the former Ocean Voyager and announced he was relaunching the Victory Cruise Lines brand.

Victory II Deck Plans Cabins that Open Out on Deck and Two Dining Venues

Prior to its debut with the newly reformed Victory Cruise Lines, the vessel will undergo a $3 million renovation in Portland, Maine. The extensive refurbishment (Victory I is undergoing a $500,000 refit) follows a fire last year. As a result, Victory II will be getting a new engine and control system along with fresh carpets and wallpaper. However, fans of the traditional-style vessel will not see any radical changes as Waggoner said he wants passengers to feel as if they're "coming home".

Victory II's cabins are situated on four of the five passenger decks and come in seven grades, which are mainly based around the location of the accommodations. All of the cabins are outside-facing with fixed windows and the majority can be configured as doubles or singles, while a few have fixed queen-size beds. There are a couple of connecting cabins on Deck 2. Victory II does not have any wheelchair accessible cabins.

The cabins have a traditional look and are tastefully decorated in a light color scheme. Standard cabins, which have two windows, range in size from 146 square foot to 160 foot, with the cabins on the lowest deck being somewhat larger than their higher counterparts. The four largest staterooms are situated forward and after on Deck 3. They measure 185 square feet and have three windows and larger bathrooms with glass-enclosed showers.

Located on Deck 4 are 22 cabins that measure 161 square feet and are accessed directly from the promenade deck, which is partially covered. While they do not have balconies, there are two chairs and a table outside each door for use by the occupants. These cabins also have a mini-fridge.

The only cabins with walk-out balconies are the pair of Owner's Suites which occupy a prime position at the front of the ship on Deck 3. They each measure 335 square foot and have a fixed queen bed. They are also the only staterooms on the ship that can accommodate a third occupant on a sofa bed. The extra space is given over to a living area with a dining table and chairs and the sofa, which is all part of the main cabin. They are also equipped with a mini-fridge and a larger bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower. Other perks include complimentary laundry, fresh fruit daily and evening canapes. The wraparound balcony area has soft outside seating.

The social heart of the ship is the Compass Lounge which leads to the pub-style Tavern. Canapes are served in the lounge during the daily cocktail hour the room is also used for after-dinner drinks and entertainment.

Open for all meals, the Coastal Dining Room is the main restaurant. The Grill is a more casual venue which seats around 50 passengers and occupies a great location at the top of the ship and has panoramic windows.

Elsewhere, Victory II has a sun deck divided into two areas and furnished with tables, chair and loungers. There is a small gym on Dec 2. An elevator services all decks aside from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs.

Victory II 's Launch Date is Summer 2025

Victory II will relaunch in summer 2025 and Victory Cruise Lines has yet to announce the date and itinerary of the maiden sailing.

Victory II Will Sail All Five Great Lakes

Victory II's itineraries will replicate the popular voyages offered when it sailed as Ocean Navigator for AQV. The main itinerary will be the nine-night route between Chicago and Toronto taking in all five of the Great Lakes. The itinerary includes stops at Mackinac Island, Detroit and Cleveland, with a transit of the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie to reach Lake Superior. Additionally, Victory II will sail 11-night Chicago to Montreal cruises and 11-night Chicago round-trips.

Victory II Stats

Victory II measures 286 feet and carries 202 passengers at full occupancy with 84 crew members.