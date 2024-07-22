The relaunch of the 202-passenger Victory I -- and identical sister vessel Victory II -- will mark the return of Victory Cruise Lines on the Great Lakes. The cruise line, once part of American Queen Voyages (AQV), is being revived by its previous owner, cruise industry veteran John Waggoner.

Victory 1, launched in 2001, sailed as Ocean Voyager for AQV until the company put both vessels up for sale in 2023, prior to its subsequent collapse in February 2024. Waggoner acquired the former Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator at the auction of AQV's assets and Victory Cruise Lines is scheduled to officially relaunch in July 2024, with cruises resuming in spring 2025.

Victory 1 Deck Plans Feature Seven Cabin Categories

Prior to the relaunch, Victory I is undergoing a $500,000 refurbishment in Portland, Maine, which will refresh the vessel's existing facilities, albeit with no major changes. The ship has a cozy traditional-style feel and Waggoner has said he wants guests to "feel like they're coming home".

All of the accommodations on the ship are outside with fixed windows and come in seven categories -- mainly based on their position -- across four of the five passenger decks. The majority of standard cabins range in size from 146 to 160 square feet with the largest located on the lowest deck. Most cabins can be configured as doubles or twins, aside from a few which have fixed queen beds. There are no wheelchair accessible cabins.

There are four category A staterooms situated forward and aft on Deck 3. These cabins measure 185 square feet and are have three wide windows, making them light and airy. In addition to standard amenities found in all cabins, including Egyptian cotton bedding, TV, climate control and unlimited Wi-Fi, they have a writing desk.

Aside from the two biggest suites, the closest Victory I comes to balcony cabins can be found with the 22 AA staterooms on Deck 4. These 161-square-feet rooms open directly onto the promenade, shared with other passengers, and have an outdoor table and chairs outside the door for use by the occupants. There is also a mini-fridge in these cabins.

The most spacious cabins on Victory 1 are the pair of 335-square-feet Owner's Suites which are situated in a prime position overlooking the front of the vessel on deck 3. They have indoor and outdoor entrances and are the only cabins on the ship with verandas. These suites have a large living room area with a pull-out bed to accommodate a third passenger and bigger bathrooms with glass-enclosed showers. Additional perks include a mini-bar which is restocked daily, fruit bowl and complimentary laundry.

The social hub of the ship is the Compass Lounge and the adjoining pub-style Tavern. These two rooms form the heart of the vessel, particularly on sea days, and during the daily cocktail hour, when canapes are served, and later in the evening for after-dinner drinks and entertainment.

Victory 1 offers two restaurant options; the main Coastal Dining Room on Deck 1 and the more informal Grill up on Deck 4, seating some 50 passengers. This alternative venue has panoramic windows with great views.

Although it's a small vessel there is plenty of room to sit out on fine days. The sun deck is divided into two areas with a large space furnished with loungers at the front of the ship and an area with loungers and shaded chairs and tables at the aft.

Other amenities include a small gym on Deck 2. There is an elevator to all floors, aside from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs.

Victory I's Inaugural Sailing is Spring 2025

The ship's inaugural maiden voyage is in spring 2025. The exact date and itinerary have yet to be announced.

Victory I Will Cruise the Great Lakes

Following the inaugural cruise, the ship will resume the same Great Lakes' itineraries that were offered when it sailed as Ocean Voyager for AQV. The maiden season will feature the main nine-night Chicago to Toronto route, with a berth at Chicago's historic Navy Pier, and calls at traffic-free Mackinac Island, Detroit and Cleveland and a transit of the Soo Locks into Lake Superior. Excursions include a visit to Niagara Falls. There will also be 11-night Chicago to Montreal cruises and 11-night Chicago round-trip itineraries.

Victory I Stats

The ship measures 286 feet and carries 202 passengers at full occupancy with 84 crew members.