Review for a Cruise to Nowhere Cruise on Victoria Sophia

Hot box cabin suite 434 We upgraded to suite number 434 paying heaps more to upgrade and air conditioning is non existent. Requested many times for room to be cooler given air fan in room with ice blocks. unacceptable . Cooler outside than in the room at night. This tour was with TAD November 2019. Staff are really good .. food was nice. Scenery not bad . Room size ...