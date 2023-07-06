Spa & Fitness

Victoria Katarina has neither a pool nor a hot tub. It does, however, have a small, but decently equipped gym. Deck Five, the open observation area, attracts a small number of joggers, and people considering booking cabins on Deck Four should take this into consideration, especially since, due to the double-hull construction of the ship, the steel used for interior decking is thin (to save weight) and tends to "oil can," i.e., noisily pop in and out when stepped on at various points.

One unique offering is a morning Tai Chi class taught in the Yangtze Club by the ship's doctor.

The spa features massage in a number of Asian techniques, including reflexology foot massages, which received rave reviews from most passengers. There is also a small hair salon.

Shore excursions, which should be Katarina's strong suit, given the rich spectrum of scenic and cultural treasures ashore is, sadly, its most egregious deficiency. On the plus side, for most passengers, shore excursions are offered free of charge. However, there is only one shore excursion offered per port call, and, since daylight sailing is important to the core mission of the cruise, passengers feel squeezed by being traipsed through too many sights in too short a time.

For example, when we visited Wanzhou, our two-hour tour included three individual stops. First we visited an unnamed street which featured a number of galleries, of which we visited three: The Gallery of Handicrafts of China, the Gallery of Relics of the Cultural Revolution, and the Gallery of Rare Stones From the Three Gorges Construction Site. We were hustled lickety-split through all three galleries, and, though there were plenty of attractive handicrafts in the gift shop of the first, and beautiful, semi-precious stones and fossils for sale in the third, we were granted no time to shop or buy, and off we were swept to the next stop, a fascinating open-air, fruit, vegetable and meat market that stretched for several blocks down a narrow, serpentine street. We were allowed five minutes for exploration! Then off we went to the last stop, The Three Gorges Museum, which included archeological artifacts and relics unearthed during the dam excavations. Though other days' port calls were not quite as frenetic, each still featured only one shore excursion, and, in each case there was not enough free time at the end even to find a pay phone and call home.

And, while it is clear that a short cruise requiring daylight sailing time has limited time for shore excursions, it would have been far more beneficial and productive to have broken this excursion into three separate tours: a gallery tour with shopping time, a visit to the open air market (perhaps with a tour leader who would suggest a sampling of local exotic flavors to taste), and a museum visit for those whose interest is piqued by Bronze and Neolithic Age archeology.

Also, though it is understandable why most passengers would avail themselves of shore tours if they are offered at no additional charge, I have never been on a cruise before where there was no instructional talk on each port presented the day prior to calling. Those presentations typically provide information on exploring that port independently, and that goes for even the most entry-level cruises in the least exotic of locations. This conspicuous omission must be laid squarely at the feet of the ship's cruise director, who made no effort to provide such information.