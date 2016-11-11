Corridor
Cruiser Rating
1.0
Terrible
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-3 of 3 Victoria Grace Cruise Reviews

This boat should be CONDEMMED

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Victoria Grace

User Avatar
LegalEagle2012
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did not choose this river cruise boat. It was part of a Cruise.co.uk bucket list tour. Three days on the Yangtze. The boat was boarded in Chongquin. A city that I would have liked to spend more time in. It was boarded via hundreds of steps. On reaching our cabin, over several metal floors that were seriously buckled and flipped you up as you walked over them, we were not at all ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Appalling!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Victoria Grace

User Avatar
Davo21
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A 4 night cruise on the Yangtze was part of our package tour. I have given this ship a 1 star rating only because there is no option for a lower one. Absolutely appalling in every respect - the cabin, dining, no entertainment as such. We had some locals attending dinner wearing singlets. The meals were self serve of a very basic standard. There is no option to upgrade dining not that I'd ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Victoria Yangtze River Cruises -- a cruise line to avoid

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Victoria Grace

User Avatar
Tigeronhill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Born in China and lived in the US for more than 30 year, I chose the Victoria Cruises because the cruise line claims that they are the only 'American company' on the Yangtze River. It turned out that the advertisement from the Victoria Cruises is a total misleading. On November 11, 2016, we boarded Victoria Grace and started our 4-day Chongqing to Yichang (the three gorges) cruise and it is the ...
Sail Date: November 2016

