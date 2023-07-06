Standards measure a generous 226 square ft. Two large twin beds are raised on highly polished wooden platforms, allowing storage of luggage underneath and eliminating clutter. Junior Suites measure a roomy 319 square ft. Features include a writing desk and chair, as well as two upholstered chairs for lounging. They also contain a fridge and minibar. Four Deluxe Suites, measuring 373 square ft., have separate living areas, and two top-of-the-line Shangri-La Suites, huge at 632 square ft., boast a dining area and larger private balcony. A steward stationed at the entrance to the suites' hallway gives guests the feel of staying on a "concierge floor," as this attendant is on-hand to address particular needs of guests, including restaurant reservations, room supplies, laundry services, etc.

High thresholds, uneven piers, precipitous stairways leading to docks, and the fact that elevators service only four of five floors all make this ship virtually inaccessible to those who are physically challenged. Staff does assert that they are willing to make any accommodations for visitors who are not ambulatory, but given all of the above factors, this is a tall order.