Entertainment & Activities

As on any river ship, the unique views of the river and coastal areas are a constant source of enjoyment. Stateroom balconies, interior and exterior observation lounges, and generally speaking most public spaces on the ship, lend themselves to taking in views of the constantly changing scenery.

There were myriad opportunities for personal enrichment, including seminars on Chinese language, calligraphy, painting, Chinese silk rug making and Chinese kite-making. A favorite of many passengers was the presentation by Jaime Fang, whose family made kites for the emperors of the Qing Dynasty, with over two and a half centuries of experience. He followed his lecture with a demonstration of various types of kite-flying on the observation deck. Guests were allowed to take control of soaring birds, fish and dragonflies, against the lovely backdrop of Xiling Gorge.

On a ship this size, the ship's staff does do double-duty as entertainers. Our crew presented a well-attended and much-appreciated fashion show, during which they modeled various ethnic costumes and demonstrated various folk dances. On subsequent nights, guests were invited to share their own talents. Cruise Director Dick Carpentier wowed the audience with an impressive rendition of "My Way." Other shows featured illusionists and martial arts demonstrations. Following these, there would be karaoke sessions and dancing.

Shore excursions were a highlight of the cruise. Each small tour group was assigned a local guide, fluent in English, who would accompany that group through the day's journey. Whether the tour took us to the Three Gorges Dam and visitor's center, or some of the smaller gorges, such and Parrot Gorge and Bamboo Gorge, our guides were enthusiastic and knowledgeable. From the ancient "hanging coffins" of the Tujia people, who believed that the higher they placed the remains of their loved ones, the closer they'd be to heaven, to the "trackers" of Shennong Stream, a vanishing breed, who for generations have pulled small sampans over the crystal-clear waters of their beloved valleys, our excursions helped us realize a pure experience of Chinese native culture.

Many guests were extremely moved when individual guides serenaded them with Tujia folksongs, while strapping young "trackers" quietly rowed them along the stream in their peapod boats, or even sang along. Still another excursion took us to the famous "Ghost City of Fengdu." An ancient temple complex, high on a hill overlooking the Yangtze, the Ghost City has drawn pilgrims of the Buddhist faith for generations to pray for health, for wealth, for fertility or for happiness in the afterlife. A series of 200 steps leads up the hillside for the more adventurous; for the less hearty, a cable car system takes visitors to the upper temple complexes, culminating in the "Palace of Heaven."

These shore excursions are offered for a flat fee of $80, payable upon booking, and participation was nearly universal.