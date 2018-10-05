Fabulous small ship cruise. We toured all the popular islands including Mykonos, Santorini and Crete. We took three of their optional tour, the best was on Crete where we visited a small village, gravesite and a beautiful beach on the Southern coast. The drive back was through one of the famous gorge with dramatic views.
Service on boat was top notch, with room cleaning happening twice daily. ...
Seeing the giant cruise ship port Piraeus, we were thrilled to leave from Marina Zea. Easy to find embarkation; check-in super fast. The crew very helpful and friendly. Our B cabin, on lower level, beautifully appointed. The size of bathroom enormous! The rain shower made me swoon. We can’t stop raving about the food. They call it buffet but it is fresh ingredients, made before the meal, and ...
This was my wife's & my first cruise, and we couldn't have been more delighted with the experience. The ship is small enough to provide an intimate experience, yet large enough to offer true comfort and a sense of informal elegance - it almost felt like we were on a private yacht! The captain, crew and staff were uniformly friendly and extremely competent. Due to a prediction of strong winds and ...
I just got back from sailing with them, and I had a wonderful time sailing around on the Classical Greece cruise with variety. We stopped at a lot of great Islands and ports and saw a little bit of all the best parts of Greece. Everything from the ship to the food and the destinations were fantastic. My favorite stop was the small island of Kythira which was stunning, but all the stops were ...
For the second time we had the opportunity to take a great trip with variety cruises.
After the seychelles last year we took part in the classical greece tour.
Variety picked us up directly at athens airport and drove to Piräus port.
From the first moment we felt very comfortable on board. The excursions were very well organized and carried out very well. We also want to highlight the ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and hoping the weather in September would still be hot. Due to high winds in the Aegean, the ship sailed to the Ionian Sea, which was fine. The weather was spectacular, the ports we visited were great, we had a lot of fun. The problem with the ship and the crew was evident after a few days - the ship is starting to show its age and the captain said on the ...
The phenomenal staff made this trip the dream trip for which we were hoping.
Our trip was held in May 2022 when Covid was raging, and the United States were requiring a negative Covid test for reentry. Due to this, there were only twenty-five passengers on our ship, and many of the staff told us that this was one of the very first trips they had had since the pandemic began. The long hiatus ...
Buyers beware. Confusing, misleading, or blatantly untrue statements when promoting a product...
They advertise as Deluxe Travel. Not even close. There is really no way of knowing anything about the ship until you get there.
- This one is pretty bad ... Temperature in the room can not be controlled - it is ether cold or hot. Temperature control in the room does not work. Really were ...
My EXCELLENT rating of this adventure is not indicative of luxury, rather a unique opportunity to experience Cuba and to do so aboard a mega-yacht. This was our third Cuban trip in six years. Booking this ship/itinerary allowed us to visit locations we had not seen previously and would have had difficulty getting to on our own.
The Variety Voyager could be classified as an expedition-style ...
We paid for a cruise on Vantage, a line we have had good experiences on previously. Instead of the Vantage ship we expected, we were greeted with the Variety Voyager on arrival in Poole, our departure point. The ship appeared to be older and was in need of some repairs, some of which were obvious to passengers.
The reservation agent offered a cabin on the port side so we would have a good ...