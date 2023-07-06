There are four cabin classes, listed in descending order of luxury: P Category, A Category, B Category and C Category. All cabins can accommodate two passengers apiece, and 24 out of 36 can be configured for either separate twin beds or combined twins that make a king bed. Some of the top category cabins can accommodate third passengers on sofa beds, and one cabin can also handle a third person with the addition of an extra bed.

The ship offers a variety of floor plans and square footage, even among the same cabin class, so peruse deck plans carefully to choose the cabin that best suits your needs. There are no balconies or verandahs, and window sizes also vary among A- and B-class cabins, depending on the cabin's position.

Lower-deck cabins have double portholes that measure 12 inches by 20 inches. Cabins on the upper deck have large double windows. Cabins on the main deck have double windows as well, but they decrease in size from large to small as cabins approach the bow; the biggest windows on this deck are midship. None of the windows or portholes can be opened. Window treatments include Roman-style shades, plus separate sheer shades beneath them (for light with privacy). Both sets of shades are easy to adjust by pulling on a cord loop.

Carpets are a neutral tan, accented with a pattern of small brown, blue and sienna squares. Furniture is made of oak with a light, natural finish. Cabins each have one or two nightstands, with two drawers apiece, as well as a small desk. Most cabins also have stools, plus either sofas or chairs upholstered in neutral fabric. Four of the P-class cabins contain sofa beds.

Lighting includes spotlights set in the ceiling, as well as an inset rectangle of small lights in the ceiling over each bed, and two small reading lamps with flexible necks are attached to the wall above each bed. All lights can be controlled from the beds via switches. There's also a telephone with a direct line to Reception.

The air-conditioning system is individually controlled in each cabin. Passengers can adjust both the temperature (numbers are in Celsius) and the fan (low, medium, high).

Flat-screen TVs with satellite reception are mounted on cabin walls. The TVs also contain CD/DVD players. (DVDs can be borrowed from Reception at no charge.)

Each cabin is equipped with double closets, with each side being about 22 inches wide. The sliding closet doors are mirrored and secured with magnets. On the left side of the closet is a single rack of long-hanging space, with a shelf above and a low shoe shelf at the bottom rear. The right side houses two shelves at the top, a safe (large enough to hold a netbook or iPad but not a full-size laptop), a minifridge stocked with complimentary bottled water, two drawers (each about four inches deep) and about 12 inches of additional storage space at the bottom.

The roomy bathrooms are entered via hinged, frosted-glass doors. The color palette is light-toned neutrals, with an accent wall of beige marble. Bathrooms are each equipped with a hair dryer, a towel rack with three rods, and a chrome-and-glass shelf. The sink unit is made of gray Corian, with a glass holder on either side. The wall above the sink is mirrored, with an oval ring of lights. The Corian shower stall is glass-enclosed, with both a rainfall showerhead and a European-style handheld showerhead. (A button directs water to the showerhead of your choice.) Water pressure is excellent, and there's never a lack of hot water. Toiletries are by Anamnesis and Tosca (both Greek companies) and include bar soap; large tubes of shampoo, conditioner, bath gel and body lotion; a shower cap; and a vanity kit, including a nail file, cotton swabs and cotton pads.

Cabin 307, the Owner's Suite, located on the Horizons Deck (passenger deck 3), is the largest on the ship at 324 square feet. It has two sets of double windows, one set facing port and the other facing the bow. The decor is in tones of beige and buff with ebony-stained furniture and accents. One wall is covered in silver leaf, applied to create a marbleized effect. There is a seating area with a curved sofa, which wraps around a round dining table. There is a small desk and, at the foot of the bed, two modern, sculptural luggage holders. A floor-to-ceiling panel of frosted glass is backlit and painted with an abstract collage of historic architectural elements. The bathroom is clad in beige marble, and the sink and modern-style vanity table are made from the same marble, as is the large shower stall.

Seven Category P cabins are on the Horizons Deck (passenger deck 3) in the forward part of the ship. At 218 square feet, they're the most spacious, aside from the Owner's Suite. All have flexible bed setups, and four have sofa beds that can each accommodate an additional person. The cabins have a set of double windows that measure 22 inches by 49 inches. The exception is cabin 308, which has less usable space because an exterior stairway slants across one corner. However, as compensation, it has two sets of double windows, one set facing starboard and the other facing the bow.

The 11 cabins in Category A are located on the Riviera Deck (passenger deck 2) in the middle of the ship. They range in size from 194 square feet (cabin 204) to 151 square feet (cabins 210 and 211). All the cabins except for 210 and 211 have flexible bed setups. Cabins in this class have a set of double windows, which decreases in size the closer the cabin is to the bow; for the largest windows, opt for cabins 201, 202 or 203, where each of the two windows measures approximately 21 inches by 42.5 inches.

Category B cabins are located on two decks: the forward portion of the main Riviera Deck (passenger deck 2, same level as the indoor lounge) and the mid-portion of the lower Marina Deck (passenger deck 1). The four Riviera Deck cabins are smaller (130 to 146 square feet) but have double windows that provide a bit more light than the lower deck portholes. The bed setup in these cabins isn't flexible; 214 and 216 have double beds, while 212 and 215 have twins. However, if you don't plan to do much window-gazing, opt for the more spacious Marina deck cabins, which are equipped with two 12-inch by 20-inch portholes. The seven cabins on this deck range from 173 square feet to 226 square feet (cabin 104, which can sleep three when an extra bed is added). All of these lower-deck cabins have flexible bed setups.

Six Cetegory C cabins are located in the forward portion of the lower Marina Deck (passenger deck 1) and are equipped with two 12-inch by 20-inch portholes. The cabins range in size from 130 square feet (cabins 110 to 113) to 146 square feet (cabins 108 and 109). Bed setups are fixed, with doubles in cabins 112 and 113 and twins in the remaining cabins.

There are no staterooms equipped for disabled passengers.