Entertainment & Activities

Unique to its Central America itineraries, Voyager sails with a knowledgeable naturalist who offers lectures about the culture and animal life of the destinations visited. The naturalist also presents a program about the Panama Canal, including informational slides and TV shows from PBS/Nova and the Discovery Channel about the history and operation of the canal.

On other sailings, the cruise coordinator provides shore briefings and shore excursion information.

Lecturers are sometimes onboard, ranging from those who have expertise about a destination to a professional photographer presenting a seminar on travel photography. The cruise line does not advertise these lecturers in advance.

Voyager features a music director who plays an electronic piano and sings during cocktail hour and after dinner in the lounge. He also DJs at dance evenings (two during our weeklong cruise, which were both held in the outdoor lounge) and hosts karaoke night (once on our cruise). He and the cruise coordinator also present a fun music quiz night, during which teams try to guess which country a song is from, with related bonus questions for extra points.

On smaller ships like this one, individual crewmembers play a bigger role in the passenger experience, and the friendly, outgoing music director truly added to our enjoyment of the cruise.

One time, the Greek restaurant manager joined the evening dancing and gave everyone an impromptu Greek dance lesson. Another time, we discovered the ship's captain playing the piano. These are the kinds of pleasant surprises we appreciate on a small ship.

Excursions are not included in the cruise price. Options range from city tours and visits to ancient sites on the ship's "Treasures of South Italy and Malta" itinerary to more active pursuits, such as hikes, marine-life spotting and zip-lining on its "Treasures of Costa Rica and the Panama Canal" itinerary. Because the ship uses inflatable motor boats to tender when anchored out, you can expect some wet landings when going ashore at beaches.

Most excursions are handled by outside providers and are priced comparably to similar activities on other cruises. On a couple of occasions, the naturalist on our Central America cruise led hikes. Passengers who participated regarded these as a bit overpriced.