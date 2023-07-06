If you don't like being one of the crowd on a large cruise ship, Voyager could be a great choice. The feel is more like that of a luxurious private yacht, with 36 cabins and a sleek, modern design. The ship's furnishings are chic and sophisticated, with a color palate of neutrals and light wood. Higher-tier cabins have large windows, and the lounge and dining room offer wraparound views through picture windows lining the three exterior sides of the spaces.

Variety Cruises specializes in smaller ships, and the line's sweet spot is a blend of shore excursions that include both cultural and active experiences. Because of its size and agility, Voyager can visit ports that might be problematic for larger ships, and its water sports deck allows for swimming from the ship when conditions permit.

Passengers need to be fairly agile because there are no elevators linking Voyager's five passenger decks, and the ship uses two Zodiacs as tenders. However, Zodiac loading and unloading is swift, and waits are blissfully minimal.

The multilingual crew provides exceptional service, and crewmembers go out of their way to honor special requests. The atmosphere onboard is relaxed, and the captain has an "open bridge" policy, even inviting passengers up for a look at navigation maps of the Panama Canal.

As a small ship, Voyager doesn't offer vast choices in entertainment, dining or onboard activities. The vessel also lacks a swimming pool. However, we never felt bored. The itinerary kept us busy, conversations with fellow passengers were lively, and a pool seemed unnecessary when we were able to lounge on pristine beaches or swim off the back of the ship.