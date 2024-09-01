Photo Credit: Travel_bug101
Beware of Variety Cruises!

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

Quinqua
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on the Pegasos in the Seychelles over New Year's Eve/New Year's Day '24. We have traveled with almost all cruise companies - even with smaller ships the size of the Pegasos. The ship, which is over 30 years old, would probably not pass any European approval authority. There are cabins the size of a train compartment. The bathrooms are indescribable, the pipes hang loosely around. ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Amazing Variety Seychelles cruise aboard Pegasos

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

Michelle Q
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The Variety cruise in Seychelles aboard Pegasos was nothing short of amazing! The staff would superb, each cruise member more thoughtful than the next! As a vegan, it’s hard to be happy - but this chef was amazing! From the excursions to the attention to detail, I would highly recommend this cruise! It was genuinely the best trip of my life! I have done a few small boat cruises now, but this one ...
Sail Date: December 2024

mom’s 80th birthday trip was ruined.

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Galileo

Cruz capital
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Greece > Jewels of the Cyclades > Galileo > 4 passengers > Oct 18-25 2024 -------------------- Variety Cruise appears to support a culture of safety and comfort violations, false advertising, and doing the bare minimum possible. Specifically, the Galileo ship, Captain, Hotel Manager and Tour Director. Our mom’s 80th birthday trip was ruined. -------------------- FALSE: “SAFETY & ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Absolutely paradise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Panorama II

Englisg rose
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having returned from our cruise I cannot stop reminiscing on the captivating memories we made in the most picturesque places I have ever seen. A once in a lifetime opportunity to sail across the South Pacific ocean and visit the breathtaking society Islands. The food was excellent we even had a barbecue on board. The captain interacted with us organising games which everyone participated in, it ...
Sail Date: October 2024

A TRIP OF A LIFETIME!

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Panorama

269Stetson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I recently returned from 8 wonderful days cruising the Greek Islands on Variety Cruises Panorama. A small boutique motor/sailor ship of no more than 44 passengers where you were able to meet and get to know our fellow passengers. By day 2 the entire crew knew all of the passengers' names and knew what everyone liked for drinks. Because it was a small ship there were no lines to wait in, ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful cruise experience aboard the Panorama! We’re thrilled to hear you enjoyed the itinerary and onboard meals, and we truly appreciate your kind...

Sail Date: October 2024

Seriously tired ship and a terrible experience

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Galileo

MargaretHolland
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have traveled extensively on small boat cruises and I can say this was one of our worst experiences. Our cabin reeked of sewage and our carpeting & all towels and shower curtain were badly stained and mildewed. The food was truly terrible and we had very limited meal choices. Breakfast was slow to be served and mediocre. Coffee was undrinkable. The dinners were worst of all; a short buffet of ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your feedback. We regret that your experience onboard Galileo fell short of your expectations. We understand the importance of cabin comfort, cleanliness,...

Sail Date: September 2024

Great Greek Cruise

Review for a Greece Cruise on Variety Voyager

Seasoned Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous small ship cruise. We toured all the popular islands including Mykonos, Santorini and Crete. We took three of their optional tour, the best was on Crete where we visited a small village, gravesite and a beautiful beach on the Southern coast. The drive back was through one of the famous gorge with dramatic views. Service on boat was top notch, with room cleaning happening twice daily. ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your experience aboard the Variety Voyager! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed the ports of call, excursions, and meals on board! Please note that...

Sail Date: September 2024

Bliss: blue skies and azure waters

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Variety Voyager

Bellaragazza49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Seeing the giant cruise ship port Piraeus, we were thrilled to leave from Marina Zea. Easy to find embarkation; check-in super fast. The crew very helpful and friendly. Our B cabin, on lower level, beautifully appointed. The size of bathroom enormous! The rain shower made me swoon. We can’t stop raving about the food. They call it buffet but it is fresh ingredients, made before the meal, and ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your cruise experience in the Greek Islands! We truly appreciate your kind words about our crew-our family at sea, and we're delighted to hear that you...

Sail Date: September 2024

Did not live up to my expectations

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Galileo

M Eluzabeth
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The crew were all very nice, and Valeria, Avi and Muhammed in particular gave us great service. The food was good. I was disappointed that our itinerary, which had to be changed because of weather, had only one swim stop and no opportunities to swim off the boat, which I had been expecting. My biggest problem with the cruise was that when the toilet vacuum system on the lower deck broke on the ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, We appreciate you taking the time to share your review and for acknowledging the efforts of our crew members, particularly Valeria, Avi, and Muhammed. We are delighted that...

Sail Date: September 2024

A Private Luxury Yacht Experience!

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Variety Voyager

CroozerKing
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my wife's & my first cruise, and we couldn't have been more delighted with the experience. The ship is small enough to provide an intimate experience, yet large enough to offer true comfort and a sense of informal elegance - it almost felt like we were on a private yacht! The captain, crew and staff were uniformly friendly and extremely competent. Due to a prediction of strong winds and ...
Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for your sharing your cruise experience! We are delighted to hear that you enjoyed your cruise and we appreciate your kind words about our crew and onboard team! We...

Sail Date: September 2024

