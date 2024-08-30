The Variety cruise in Seychelles aboard Pegasos was nothing short of amazing! The staff would superb, each cruise member more thoughtful than the next! As a vegan, it’s hard to be happy - but this chef was amazing! From the excursions to the attention to detail, I would highly recommend this cruise! It was genuinely the best trip of my life! I have done a few small boat cruises now, but this one ...
Greece > Jewels of the Cyclades > Galileo > 4 passengers > Oct 18-25 2024
Variety Cruise appears to support a culture of safety and comfort violations, false advertising, and doing the bare minimum possible. Specifically, the Galileo ship, Captain, Hotel Manager and Tour Director.
Our mom’s 80th birthday trip was ruined.
FALSE: “SAFETY & ...
Having returned from our cruise I cannot stop reminiscing on the captivating memories we made in the most picturesque places I have ever seen. A once in a lifetime opportunity to sail across the South Pacific ocean and visit the breathtaking society Islands. The food was excellent we even had a barbecue on board. The captain interacted with us organising games which everyone participated in, it ...
I recently returned from 8 wonderful days cruising the Greek Islands on Variety Cruises Panorama. A small boutique motor/sailor ship of no more than 44 passengers where you were able to meet and get to know our fellow passengers. By day 2 the entire crew knew all of the passengers' names and knew what everyone liked for drinks. Because it was a small ship there were no lines to wait in, ...
We have traveled extensively on small boat cruises and I can say this was one of our worst experiences. Our cabin reeked of sewage and our carpeting & all towels and shower curtain were badly stained and mildewed. The food was truly terrible and we had very limited meal choices. Breakfast was slow to be served and mediocre. Coffee was undrinkable. The dinners were worst of all; a short buffet of ...
Fabulous small ship cruise. We toured all the popular islands including Mykonos, Santorini and Crete. We took three of their optional tour, the best was on Crete where we visited a small village, gravesite and a beautiful beach on the Southern coast. The drive back was through one of the famous gorge with dramatic views.
Service on boat was top notch, with room cleaning happening twice daily. ...
Seeing the giant cruise ship port Piraeus, we were thrilled to leave from Marina Zea. Easy to find embarkation; check-in super fast. The crew very helpful and friendly. Our B cabin, on lower level, beautifully appointed. The size of bathroom enormous! The rain shower made me swoon. We can’t stop raving about the food. They call it buffet but it is fresh ingredients, made before the meal, and ...
This was my wife's & my first cruise, and we couldn't have been more delighted with the experience. The ship is small enough to provide an intimate experience, yet large enough to offer true comfort and a sense of informal elegance - it almost felt like we were on a private yacht! The captain, crew and staff were uniformly friendly and extremely competent. Due to a prediction of strong winds and ...
The crew were all very nice, and Valeria, Avi and Muhammed in particular gave us great service. The food was good. I was disappointed that our itinerary, which had to be changed because of weather, had only one swim stop and no opportunities to swim off the boat, which I had been expecting. My biggest problem with the cruise was that when the toilet vacuum system on the lower deck broke on the ...
Fantastic experience. Crew was very professional and kind at all times. Food was good quality, with a great assortment that included typical local dishes. There was complimentary coffe and tea at all times and mocktails after swimstops.
All very clean, the rooms were done 2 times per day. Rooms were a bit small (category B), but with enough space.
Towels, sunscreen and snorkeling equipment ...