Pegasus Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
21 reviews
See all photos

Launched in 1990, Pegasus is a 148-foot motor yacht that has undergone several renovations. The most recent, a $1 million refurbishment, took place in summer 2019, and included significant upgrades of the guest accommodations, as well as the indoor and outdoor public areas. Pegasus can accommodate 44 passengers and sails primarily in the Seychelles.

Pegasus' 21 cabins are spread out across three of the ship's four decks. All are outside cabins. Upper-deck cabins have windows, while lower-deck accommodations have portholes. Cabins range in size from 120 to 194 square feet, and they're available in three categories: C and B are located on the Sun Deck; A-class cabins are located on the Upper Deck and Main Deck (which also has some B cabins as well). Staterooms are decorated in soft colors and offer individual climate control, bathrooms with showers and hair dryers, safes, TVs, minifridges and either large windows or portholes. Beds can be twins or queens; all beds are fixed so know what you want when you book.

The year-round Seychelles itineraries mean that lots of emphasis is placed on time outdoors. The ship has a large Sun Deck, with plenty of space for lounging. (Of all the ships in the Variety fleet, Pegasus has the most space per passenger.) Meals are served almost entirely alfresco in two eating areas on the Upper Deck. There's also a swimming platform for dips in the aquamarine waters (when weather and anchorage permit). Water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear is available on request.

The Lower Deck has a 200-square-foot spa, where passengers can receive massages, facials, pedicures and manicures. A premium is placed on relaxing and swimming, as opposed to sailing. Wi-Fi is available at an extra cost.

The passenger mix on Pegasus is 80 percent European and 20 percent other nationalities.

About

Passengers: 48
Crew: 16
Passenger to Crew: 3:1
Launched: 1990

Variety Cruises Pegasus Cruiser Reviews

Amazing week in the Seychelles

Well done Pegasus crew!!!!!!Read More
rduckworth1

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Feels like in heaven ...

But I don't know what else to report, so I will end the last section by wishing the reader of this review a great vacation, peace and healthUnfortunately, you can only conclude this review if you have written at least 150 words.Read More
Lui68

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Beautiful Seychelles

He made the cruise extra special.We shall cruise with Variety again and would like thank the cruise director, Captain, officers and crew for a wonderful holiday.Read More
JBGuernsey

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic

The only thing i would change are the cabins, the should be more moderns.They improve and change everyday.Read More
Valladolid.

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

