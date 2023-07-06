Pegasus' 21 cabins are spread out across three of the ship's four decks. All are outside cabins. Upper-deck cabins have windows, while lower-deck accommodations have portholes. Cabins range in size from 120 to 194 square feet, and they're available in three categories: C and B are located on the Sun Deck; A-class cabins are located on the Upper Deck and Main Deck (which also has some B cabins as well). Staterooms are decorated in soft colors and offer individual climate control, bathrooms with showers and hair dryers, safes, TVs, minifridges and either large windows or portholes. Beds can be twins or queens; all beds are fixed so know what you want when you book.

The year-round Seychelles itineraries mean that lots of emphasis is placed on time outdoors. The ship has a large Sun Deck, with plenty of space for lounging. (Of all the ships in the Variety fleet, Pegasus has the most space per passenger.) Meals are served almost entirely alfresco in two eating areas on the Upper Deck. There's also a swimming platform for dips in the aquamarine waters (when weather and anchorage permit). Water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear is available on request.

The Lower Deck has a 200-square-foot spa, where passengers can receive massages, facials, pedicures and manicures. A premium is placed on relaxing and swimming, as opposed to sailing. Wi-Fi is available at an extra cost.

The passenger mix on Pegasus is 80 percent European and 20 percent other nationalities.