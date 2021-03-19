We were on the Pegasos in the Seychelles over New Year's Eve/New Year's Day '24.
We have traveled with almost all cruise companies - even with smaller ships the size of the Pegasos.
The ship, which is over 30 years old, would probably not pass any European approval authority. There are cabins the size of a train compartment. The bathrooms are indescribable, the pipes hang loosely around. ...
The Variety cruise in Seychelles aboard Pegasos was nothing short of amazing! The staff would superb, each cruise member more thoughtful than the next! As a vegan, it’s hard to be happy - but this chef was amazing! From the excursions to the attention to detail, I would highly recommend this cruise! It was genuinely the best trip of my life! I have done a few small boat cruises now, but this one ...
A delightful week on this small cruise ship. With 35 passengers we had a great time and met some new friends. The whole crew were amazing and nothing was too much trouble. Our cruise coordinator did a brilliant job of keeping us informed and looking after us whilst on the islands
The food was good and my wife's dietary requirements were well catered for. We had a category C cabin which was more ...
I did a 7-day Seychelles cruise with Variety Cruises on the Pegasus and really enjoyed it. The cabins were bigger than I expected which was really nice. Toiletries provided were also good quality.
There was a very comfortable living room area with coffee machines and drinking water accessible at all times. Also lots of outdoor space including a sun deck. The ship never felt crowded either which ...
Great cruise during which we got to see many different, beautiful and interesting islands. There were many activities included so it never got boring: Guided excursions on the islands, visits to national parks, towns, swimming and snorkelling. We saw beautiful nature and animals among them giant tortoises, birds, reptiles, sea turtles and fish. We also visited breathtaking beaches. We had a BBQ ...
Wir hatten vor und nach der Kreuzfahrt jeweils 3 Tage Strandurlaub in Hotels gebucht. Dadurch war die Kreuzfahrt ein wunderschöner Mittelpunkt unseres Urlaubs auf den Seychellen.
Das Schiff selbst ist kein Luxus-Schiff, aber sehr gut ausgestattet. Während unseres Ausflugs waren nur 20 Passagiere an Bord. Dadurch war es es eine fast familiäre Atmosphäre.
Die Ausflüge waren sehr gut ...
Booked this cruise before the pandemic and thought I would never get to go but I did and it was truly amazing. The islands we visited were stunning and the captain and the crew were wonderful, we were made to feel so special and nothing was too much for the team on board. The food was incredible and my wife is Vegetarian and they exceeded her expectations in every meal. The attention to detail ...
We wanted a small intimate casual cruise around the Seychelles. Our second time with Variety cruises and it was an excellent choice. As cruising is only just restarting there were only 18 guests of mixed nationality. From the moment we stepped onboard we felt welcomed and at home. All of the crew and officers were excellent and obviously happy in their job. Nothing was too much trouble and the ...
It has been muy BEST Cruise. The crew is allways aware of tourists. The attention is excellent from waiters, Captain, and all of them
The excursions were very well planned. The Cruise coordinator has a very good information of the subject. He is the BEST coordinator i have ever had in a trip. Meals are not always the same. They improve and change everyday. I went with Friends and It has been a ...
Our cruise was part of our 17-day Seychelles holiday and we enjoyed every second. You immediately felt at home on board. The entire crew was always helpful and very eager to make your stay on the ship an unforgettable moment. We always had the feeling that every member of the crew enjoys their job. Our high expectations were exceeded.
The shore excursions to some small dream islands of the ...