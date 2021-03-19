You don't often get the chance to duet with a musical theatre star from Kazakhstan.
Photo Credit: The next big author
an exciting fast beach landing
Photo Credit: The next big author
a new group of friends with Joshua the cruise coordinator
Photo Credit: The next big author
A magpie robin on a shore excursion
Photo Credit: The next big author
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
27 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amazing Variety Seychelles cruise aboard Pegasos
"The Variety cruise in Seychelles aboard Pegasos was nothing short of amazing!Loved this cruise- and cannot wait to sail with Variety again!..."Read More
Michelle Q avatar

Michelle Q

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 27 Variety Cruises Pegasos Reviews

Beware of Variety Cruises!

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
Quinqua
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on the Pegasos in the Seychelles over New Year's Eve/New Year's Day '24. We have traveled with almost all cruise companies - even with smaller ships the size of the Pegasos. The ship, which is over 30 years old, would probably not pass any European approval authority. There are cabins the size of a train compartment. The bathrooms are indescribable, the pipes hang loosely around. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Amazing Variety Seychelles cruise aboard Pegasos

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
Michelle Q
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The Variety cruise in Seychelles aboard Pegasos was nothing short of amazing! The staff would superb, each cruise member more thoughtful than the next! As a vegan, it’s hard to be happy - but this chef was amazing! From the excursions to the attention to detail, I would highly recommend this cruise! It was genuinely the best trip of my life! I have done a few small boat cruises now, but this one ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

A week in paradise

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
The next big author
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

A delightful week on this small cruise ship. With 35 passengers we had a great time and met some new friends. The whole crew were amazing and nothing was too much trouble. Our cruise coordinator did a brilliant job of keeping us informed and looking after us whilst on the islands The food was good and my wife's dietary requirements were well catered for. We had a category C cabin which was more ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your cruise experience! We truly appreciate your kind words about our dedicated crew—our family at sea. We are delighted to hear that you...

Sail Date: May 2024

Great way to explore Seychelles

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
HEL21
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I did a 7-day Seychelles cruise with Variety Cruises on the Pegasus and really enjoyed it. The cabins were bigger than I expected which was really nice. Toiletries provided were also good quality. There was a very comfortable living room area with coffee machines and drinking water accessible at all times. Also lots of outdoor space including a sun deck. The ship never felt crowded either which ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your experience and we're delighted to hear that you enjoyed the cruise! We really value your feedback about our dedicated crew! Your feedback on the food...

Sail Date: April 2024

Fantastic cruise in the Seychelles

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
IH Suisse
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great cruise during which we got to see many different, beautiful and interesting islands. There were many activities included so it never got boring: Guided excursions on the islands, visits to national parks, towns, swimming and snorkelling. We saw beautiful nature and animals among them giant tortoises, birds, reptiles, sea turtles and fish. We also visited breathtaking beaches. We had a BBQ ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for your fantastic feedback! We are thrilled to hear you enjoyed the diverse islands and activities onboard and we are delighted that our friendly service, flavorful...

Sail Date: March 2024

Ein tolles Erlebnis / A great experience

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
Heiko1402
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wir hatten vor und nach der Kreuzfahrt jeweils 3 Tage Strandurlaub in Hotels gebucht. Dadurch war die Kreuzfahrt ein wunderschöner Mittelpunkt unseres Urlaubs auf den Seychellen. Das Schiff selbst ist kein Luxus-Schiff, aber sehr gut ausgestattet. Während unseres Ausflugs waren nur 20 Passagiere an Bord. Dadurch war es es eine fast familiäre Atmosphäre. Die Ausflüge waren sehr gut ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your detailed and wonderful experience aboard our cruise in Seychelles! We are delighted to hear that our ship served as an ideal centerpiece for your...

Sail Date: March 2024

Amazing week in the Seychelles

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
rduckworth1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise before the pandemic and thought I would never get to go but I did and it was truly amazing. The islands we visited were stunning and the captain and the crew were wonderful, we were made to feel so special and nothing was too much for the team on board. The food was incredible and my wife is Vegetarian and they exceeded her expectations in every meal. The attention to detail ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest, thank you so much for your kind words, especially for our crew. Sea you soon!...

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful Seychelles

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
JBGuernsey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted a small intimate casual cruise around the Seychelles. Our second time with Variety cruises and it was an excellent choice. As cruising is only just restarting there were only 18 guests of mixed nationality. From the moment we stepped onboard we felt welcomed and at home. All of the crew and officers were excellent and obviously happy in their job. Nothing was too much trouble and the ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest, thank you! We are grateful for your kind words....

Sail Date: February 2022

Fantastic

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
Valladolid.
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

It has been muy BEST Cruise. The crew is allways aware of tourists. The attention is excellent from waiters, Captain, and all of them The excursions were very well planned. The Cruise coordinator has a very good information of the subject. He is the BEST coordinator i have ever had in a trip. Meals are not always the same. They improve and change everyday. I went with Friends and It has been a ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest, thank you! We are grateful for your kind words....

Sail Date: January 2022

Feels like in heaven ...

Review for a Africa Cruise on Pegasos

User Avatar
Lui68
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our cruise was part of our 17-day Seychelles holiday and we enjoyed every second. You immediately felt at home on board. The entire crew was always helpful and very eager to make your stay on the ship an unforgettable moment. We always had the feeling that every member of the crew enjoys their job. Our high expectations were exceeded. The shore excursions to some small dream islands of the ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest, thank you so much for your kind words. Sea you soon!...

Sail Date: March 2021

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Variety Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Cruise Reviews
Galileo Cruise Reviews
Callisto Cruise Reviews
Variety Voyager Cruise Reviews
Panorama Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.