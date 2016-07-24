"It’s made me want to see even more of Greece and I’m already planning my next trip with Variety Cruises.Thank you Variety for the most wonderful time on this trip-of-a-lifetime, see you again very soon!..."Read More
I recently returned from 8 wonderful days cruising the Greek Islands on Variety Cruises Panorama. A small boutique motor/sailor ship of no more than 44 passengers where you were able to meet and get to know our fellow passengers. By day 2 the entire crew knew all of the passengers' names and knew what everyone liked for drinks. Because it was a small ship there were no lines to wait in, ...
Fantastic experience. Crew was very professional and kind at all times. Food was good quality, with a great assortment that included typical local dishes. There was complimentary coffe and tea at all times and mocktails after swimstops.
All very clean, the rooms were done 2 times per day. Rooms were a bit small (category B), but with enough space.
Towels, sunscreen and snorkeling equipment ...
Our experience travelling with Variety was brilliant. The itinerary was Unexplored Greece: Aegean Islands. Travelling to smaller and less-touristed islands meant we got a feel for real Greece. We were warmly welcomed everywhere we visited and shown wonderful local hospitality. The staff onboard were great and the food was exceptional. I would highly recommend this route to anyone who was looking ...
My travel agent recommended the Treasure of Costa Rica & Panama cruise when I mentioned wanting to travel to Costa Rica. I was unsure about taking a cruise as I had been on two large ship cruises before, and they seemed crowded on board and with booked excursions. She had been on a Variety Cruise before and assured me it was different, so I decided to give it a try. I ended up having an ...
I chose this cruise based on the pictures on their website, and also the itinerary, the ship looked gorgeous, almost like new, sleek and modern.
I was very surprised when first boarding to see stains all over the seat cushions, I wasn't sure if it was oil or grease, and wearing light colored shorts I was VERY reluctant to sit on them. The wood tables just looked worn, unbefitting such a fine ...
I can't complain about anything. Our trip in Pan Orama through the Adriatic sea (Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and Greece) was absolutely amazing.
The crew is incredible, everyone was super nice to us and we felt really well-treated by everyone. Absolutely everyone was super kind. The service is amazing, you get your room done twice a day.
THE FOOD IS AMAZING!!!!!!
The cabins are really ...
We chose this cruise because of its destination, the size of the boat and the fact that it was vetted by Wilderness Travel, an excellent US travel company. Eight of us traveled for a week along the Dalmatian coast and had a wonderful time thanks to the great crew and the really nice ship. The embarkation was the only little problem we encountered: no one answered the phone earlier that day so we ...
Returning to our favorite ship , "Panorama", with our favorite cruise company, "Variety",
we were as delighted as ever , and so happy , to find many of the same wonderful staff on board. It felt as if we were returning into a big family.
From start to finish everything was excellent .
The welcome aboard, the comfort and cleanliness were all very good.......
Well done to all the ...
This was our first ever cruise and followed us watching the Panorama sail into Santorini's caldera while we were on holiday there in 2015 - we did some research after we got home and the 2016 Adriatic Odyssey itinerary from Variety Cruises looked very appealing - covering Croatia-Montenegro-Albania-Greece (calling at Dubrovnik, Korcula, Bar, Sarande, Paxos, Corfu, Kotor, before returning to ...
This was my first cruise ever and I really loved it. It's amazing to be sailing with a small ship. There were only 17 guests on board so you had a feel of having the ship for yourself.
We did the adriatic cruise and visited 4 countries in 1 week: croatia, montenegro, albania and greece. Unfortunately we weren't able to get a close spot in the harbor/port in every city so sometimes you need to ...