Panama Canal crossing. Going through the first Lock
Photo Credit: JRG5879
Swimming in the river in Corcovado National Park.
Photo Credit: JRG5879
One of many beautiful sunsets on the boat.
Photo Credit: JRG5879
Observation point looking out on Coiba Island.
Photo Credit: JRG5879
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
15 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Unexplored Greece: Aegean Islands
"It’s made me want to see even more of Greece and I’m already planning my next trip with Variety Cruises.Thank you Variety for the most wonderful time on this trip-of-a-lifetime, see you again very soon!..."Read More
RichieTheOceanaut avatar

RichieTheOceanaut

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Filters

1-10 of 15 Variety Cruises Panorama Reviews

A TRIP OF A LIFETIME!

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
269Stetson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I recently returned from 8 wonderful days cruising the Greek Islands on Variety Cruises Panorama. A small boutique motor/sailor ship of no more than 44 passengers where you were able to meet and get to know our fellow passengers. By day 2 the entire crew knew all of the passengers' names and knew what everyone liked for drinks. Because it was a small ship there were no lines to wait in, ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful cruise experience aboard the Panorama! We’re thrilled to hear you enjoyed the itinerary and onboard meals, and we truly appreciate your kind...

Sail Date: October 2024

Fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
Maite Maiteta
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Fantastic experience. Crew was very professional and kind at all times. Food was good quality, with a great assortment that included typical local dishes. There was complimentary coffe and tea at all times and mocktails after swimstops. All very clean, the rooms were done 2 times per day. Rooms were a bit small (category B), but with enough space. Towels, sunscreen and snorkeling equipment ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your cruise experience! We are delighted to hear that you enjoyed the itinerary, swim stops and meals! It’s wonderful to know that these...

Sail Date: August 2024

Unexplored Greece: Aegean Islands

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
RichieTheOceanaut
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Our experience travelling with Variety was brilliant. The itinerary was Unexplored Greece: Aegean Islands. Travelling to smaller and less-touristed islands meant we got a feel for real Greece. We were warmly welcomed everywhere we visited and shown wonderful local hospitality. The staff onboard were great and the food was exceptional. I would highly recommend this route to anyone who was looking ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful cruise experience aboard the Panorama! We are delighted to hear that you enjoyed the itinerary, the swim stops and the meals. In addition,...

Sail Date: August 2024

Unforgettable First-time Small Ship Sailing from Costa Rica to Panama

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
JRG5879
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My travel agent recommended the Treasure of Costa Rica & Panama cruise when I mentioned wanting to travel to Costa Rica. I was unsure about taking a cruise as I had been on two large ship cruises before, and they seemed crowded on board and with booked excursions. She had been on a Variety Cruise before and assured me it was different, so I decided to give it a try. I ended up having an ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest, thank you so much for your kind words! We are very pleased to have exceeded your expectations. Sea you soon....

Sail Date: March 2023

The ship really needed to have a deep cleaning, cushions, carpeting, wood tables.

Review for a Panama Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
Krob58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise based on the pictures on their website, and also the itinerary, the ship looked gorgeous, almost like new, sleek and modern. I was very surprised when first boarding to see stains all over the seat cushions, I wasn't sure if it was oil or grease, and wearing light colored shorts I was VERY reluctant to sit on them. The wood tables just looked worn, unbefitting such a fine ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Hello. First of all, we would like to clarify that the cruise you embarked on was operated on our vessel, Panorama I, and not Panorama II as mentioned in your review. To ensure that we can...

Sail Date: January 2023

Amazing adventure, unforgettable

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
saracep13
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I can't complain about anything. Our trip in Pan Orama through the Adriatic sea (Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and Greece) was absolutely amazing. The crew is incredible, everyone was super nice to us and we felt really well-treated by everyone. Absolutely everyone was super kind. The service is amazing, you get your room done twice a day. THE FOOD IS AMAZING!!!!!! The cabins are really ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

A wonderful experience

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
Diana and friends
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of its destination, the size of the boat and the fact that it was vetted by Wilderness Travel, an excellent US travel company. Eight of us traveled for a week along the Dalmatian coast and had a wonderful time thanks to the great crew and the really nice ship. The embarkation was the only little problem we encountered: no one answered the phone earlier that day so we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

All round quality.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
Pamushana
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Returning to our favorite ship , "Panorama", with our favorite cruise company, "Variety", we were as delighted as ever , and so happy , to find many of the same wonderful staff on board. It felt as if we were returning into a big family. From start to finish everything was excellent . The welcome aboard, the comfort and cleanliness were all very good....... Well done to all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Great first cruise experience and an excellent way to see the Adriatic coast

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
corb2000
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first ever cruise and followed us watching the Panorama sail into Santorini's caldera while we were on holiday there in 2015 - we did some research after we got home and the 2016 Adriatic Odyssey itinerary from Variety Cruises looked very appealing - covering Croatia-Montenegro-Albania-Greece (calling at Dubrovnik, Korcula, Bar, Sarande, Paxos, Corfu, Kotor, before returning to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

It was an amazing adventure.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Panorama

User Avatar
mroosen
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise ever and I really loved it. It's amazing to be sailing with a small ship. There were only 17 guests on board so you had a feel of having the ship for yourself. We did the adriatic cruise and visited 4 countries in 1 week: croatia, montenegro, albania and greece. Unfortunately we weren't able to get a close spot in the harbor/port in every city so sometimes you need to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Variety Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Cruise Reviews
Callisto Cruise Reviews
Galileo Cruise Reviews
Pegasos Cruise Reviews
Variety Voyager Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.