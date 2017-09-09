Having returned from our cruise I cannot stop reminiscing on the captivating memories we made in the most picturesque places I have ever seen. A once in a lifetime opportunity to sail across the South Pacific ocean and visit the breathtaking society Islands. The food was excellent we even had a barbecue on board. The captain interacted with us organising games which everyone participated in, it ...
I choose this cruise to celebrate my birthday with friends, in spite of weather conditions, I had the best time ever . Captain was very informative, he kept us updated at all times . The cruise itinerary was modified due to a tropical cyclone . We didn’t get to go to some destinations , at one point ports were closed, We spent most of the times on the ship . The captain and crew went above ...
I never thought I would love a cruise more! I had gone on big cruise ships and hated it! Variety Cruises set the bar so high and I fell in love with the crew, the ship, the islands and the experience. They fill the days on island with culture adventure and true local beauty.
We set sail and arrived to Moorea in the sunset hours to whales breaching and an amazing view. I thought that was going ...
Our cabin consisted of a bed for 2 people, the width of which was almost 1.40 m at the headboard and about 1 m at the foot (we had never seen such a triangular bed before) and a 2-door wardrobe. The bathroom cell was about 1 square meter in size.
We had to decide whether to go into the cabin or whether to put the suitcases in, neither was possible!
When we asked to change cabins, we received ...
I had French Polynesia on my bucket list for a long time and I wanted to see as many as possible islands on my trip. I started searching on Instagram best Cruise there to see ( and Variety cruises got my attention from what I’ve seen on their IG page) then I looked thru tagged photos that their guests would post and I really loved their Sail boat design! And places where they sail! Overall not ...
We have just completed 7 nights in the Society Islands Tahiti (June 2023). We had a fantastic time . Staff, food and cabins were all better then expected. Comfortable beds, very tasty food and excellent excursions to some awesome snorkelling and cultural destinations . We three Australians loved the laid back, friendly vibe on the yacht! Staff were awesome from the Captain to the galley staff. ...
My husband and I expected this cruise to be a delightful way to visit Panama and Costa Rica national parks and beaches.
It was not!!
The ship is tired and needs a lot of rust removal.The engines ran nonstop and the sails were never raised even briefly for pictures.
The crew was mostly friendly and eager to please, but the captain was totally uninterested in the trip and would not even say ...
Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends. The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both with staff and fellow passengers. We are beach lovers and we had near perfect weather so this was the most brilliant cruise we’ve been on. The food was delicious and there was always ...
This is the second cruise with Variety (first being the Seychelles) and both have been excellent. The itinerary was great visiting 10 islands in 8 days, and some that could only be done with the small ship experience to some beautiful remote spots.
Everything was smooth from embarkation and throughout the duration of the cruise, with the crew working hard to make sure everything went ...
The itinerary from Malaga to Lisbon, Portugal appealed to me and my sister. Additionally, we hadn't cruised on a small ship before.
The best things were the informality of it, the personal attention of crew, and the lively interactions with other cruisers, and of course, Spain and Portugal!
Things work differently when there are less than fifty passengers on a cruise. When a port change was ...