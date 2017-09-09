Day one welcome
Photo Credit: LLouDev
Captains night
Photo Credit: LLouDev
Surprise !
Photo Credit: LLouDev
Birthday night surprise celebration
Photo Credit: LLouDev
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
17 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
First time small cruise
"I choose this cruise to celebrate my birthday with friends, in spite of weather conditions, I had the best time ever .Best birthday and cruise..."Read More
LLouDev avatar

LLouDev

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Absolutely paradise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
Englisg rose
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having returned from our cruise I cannot stop reminiscing on the captivating memories we made in the most picturesque places I have ever seen. A once in a lifetime opportunity to sail across the South Pacific ocean and visit the breathtaking society Islands. The food was excellent we even had a barbecue on board. The captain interacted with us organising games which everyone participated in, it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First time small cruise

Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
LLouDev
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I choose this cruise to celebrate my birthday with friends, in spite of weather conditions, I had the best time ever . Captain was very informative, he kept us updated at all times . The cruise itinerary was modified due to a tropical cyclone . We didn’t get to go to some destinations , at one point ports were closed, We spent most of the times on the ship . The captain and crew went above ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for choosing our cruise to celebrate your birthday, and for sharing your positive experience despite the weather challenges. Your kind words mean a lot to us! We...

Sail Date: February 2024

Fell in love on Panorama II French Polynesia

Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
CC2830
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I never thought I would love a cruise more! I had gone on big cruise ships and hated it! Variety Cruises set the bar so high and I fell in love with the crew, the ship, the islands and the experience. They fill the days on island with culture adventure and true local beauty. We set sail and arrived to Moorea in the sunset hours to whales breaching and an amazing view. I thought that was going ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your cruise experience with us! We're thrilled that our helpful crew, food, and itinerary exceeded your expectations. Your positive feedback motivates us to...

Sail Date: November 2023

Catastrophic

Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
schokoping
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Our cabin consisted of a bed for 2 people, the width of which was almost 1.40 m at the headboard and about 1 m at the foot (we had never seen such a triangular bed before) and a 2-door wardrobe. The bathroom cell was about 1 square meter in size. We had to decide whether to go into the cabin or whether to put the suitcases in, neither was possible! When we asked to change cabins, we received ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, We sincerely apologize for the disruptions and inconveniences you encountered during your French Polynesia adventure on Panorama II. Your transparency in sharing your experience...

Sail Date: November 2023

Best way to enjoy Tahitian islands!

Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
Kristina Makushenko
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I had French Polynesia on my bucket list for a long time and I wanted to see as many as possible islands on my trip. I started searching on Instagram best Cruise there to see ( and Variety cruises got my attention from what I’ve seen on their IG page) then I looked thru tagged photos that their guests would post and I really loved their Sail boat design! And places where they sail! Overall not ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Guest, We are pleased to hear that the crew, itinerary and F&B aspects of your experience lived up to your expectations! Thank you for entrusting us with your journey and we eagerly...

Sail Date: October 2023

TAHITI: An Awesome experience

Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
Travel tragic50
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just completed 7 nights in the Society Islands Tahiti (June 2023). We had a fantastic time . Staff, food and cabins were all better then expected. Comfortable beds, very tasty food and excellent excursions to some awesome snorkelling and cultural destinations . We three Australians loved the laid back, friendly vibe on the yacht! Staff were awesome from the Captain to the galley staff. ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Thank you so much for sharing your wonderful experience of your recent 7-night cruise in Tahiti. We are delighted to hear that you had a fantastic time and that our staff, food, and cabins...

Sail Date: June 2023

What a disappointment

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
onthegoagain2
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

My husband and I expected this cruise to be a delightful way to visit Panama and Costa Rica national parks and beaches. It was not!! The ship is tired and needs a lot of rust removal.The engines ran nonstop and the sails were never raised even briefly for pictures. The crew was mostly friendly and eager to please, but the captain was totally uninterested in the trip and would not even say ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear guest. We are truly sorry for your dissatisfaction. Please make sure you send us your complaint at marketing@varietycruises.com with your contact details so that we can find its...

Sail Date: January 2023

An amazing adventure.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
Panoramic
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends. The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both with staff and fellow passengers. We are beach lovers and we had near perfect weather so this was the most brilliant cruise we’ve been on. The food was delicious and there was always ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Interesting Indonesian Islands

Review for a Asia Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
AuntieNelly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the second cruise with Variety (first being the Seychelles) and both have been excellent. The itinerary was great visiting 10 islands in 8 days, and some that could only be done with the small ship experience to some beautiful remote spots. Everything was smooth from embarkation and throughout the duration of the cruise, with the crew working hard to make sure everything went ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

First time on a small ship

Review for a Spain Cruise on Panorama II

User Avatar
Tansy Mews
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary from Malaga to Lisbon, Portugal appealed to me and my sister. Additionally, we hadn't cruised on a small ship before. The best things were the informality of it, the personal attention of crew, and the lively interactions with other cruisers, and of course, Spain and Portugal! Things work differently when there are less than fifty passengers on a cruise. When a port change was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

