Panorama II Review

Launched in 2004 as a sister ship to Panorama, Panorama II is a two-masted sailing ship that can accommodate up to 49 passengers.

Panorama II's 25 cabins are spread out across the Upper, Main and Lower Decks. All are outside cabins. Upper and Main Deck cabins have windows, while lower-deck accommodations have portholes. Cabins range in size from 100 to 172 square feet, and they're available in three categories: C and B are located on the Lower Deck; each cabin offers twin beds or a double bed. A-class cabins are each located on the Main or Upper Deck and offer either twin beds or a double bed. All cabins are air conditioned and have TVs, minifridges, direct-dial internal-use telephones, safe deposit boxes, hair dryers and bathrooms with showers. Cabin decor has a nautical feel, with light fabrics and dark wood trim.

The warm-weather Greek itineraries mean that lots of emphasis is placed on time outdoors. An aft Sun Deck is equipped with loungers and chairs; there's also a swimming platform for dips in the aquamarine waters (when weather and anchorage permit). Water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear is available per request. Indoor space consists of a lounge with a small library, a flat-screen TV and comfy sofas for relaxing with other passengers. The indoor bar and restaurant are located on the Main Deck (although in nice weather, meals are served alfresco).

A cruise coordinator provides destination briefings and shore excursion information; on one itinerary, "Antiquity to Byzantium," an onboard archeologist offers lectures. Wi-Fi is available at an additional cost.

The passenger mix on most of Variety Cruises' ships is roughly 40 percent American and 50 percent European, with 10 percent Australians.

Passengers: 49
Crew: 16
Passenger to Crew: 3.06:1
Launched: 2004

TAHITI: An Awesome experience

All staff demonstrated great skills in service and were always happy to listen and respond to specific needs/ requests to improve our experiences.Staff, food and cabins were all better then expected.Read More
Travel tragic50

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

What a disappointment

The engines ran nonstop and the sails were never raised even briefly for pictures.The crew was mostly friendly and eager to please, but the captain was totally uninterested in the trip and would not even say hello to passengers when passing.Read More
onthegoagain2

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

An amazing adventure.

Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends.Read More
Panoramic

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Interesting Indonesian Islands

This is the second cruise with Variety (first being the Seychelles) and both have been excellent.All of the crew provided excellent service from ferrying us ashore to the high standard of dining and activities.Read More
AuntieNelly

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

