Panorama II's 25 cabins are spread out across the Upper, Main and Lower Decks. All are outside cabins. Upper and Main Deck cabins have windows, while lower-deck accommodations have portholes. Cabins range in size from 100 to 172 square feet, and they're available in three categories: C and B are located on the Lower Deck; each cabin offers twin beds or a double bed. A-class cabins are each located on the Main or Upper Deck and offer either twin beds or a double bed. All cabins are air conditioned and have TVs, minifridges, direct-dial internal-use telephones, safe deposit boxes, hair dryers and bathrooms with showers. Cabin decor has a nautical feel, with light fabrics and dark wood trim.

The warm-weather Greek itineraries mean that lots of emphasis is placed on time outdoors. An aft Sun Deck is equipped with loungers and chairs; there's also a swimming platform for dips in the aquamarine waters (when weather and anchorage permit). Water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear is available per request. Indoor space consists of a lounge with a small library, a flat-screen TV and comfy sofas for relaxing with other passengers. The indoor bar and restaurant are located on the Main Deck (although in nice weather, meals are served alfresco).

A cruise coordinator provides destination briefings and shore excursion information; on one itinerary, "Antiquity to Byzantium," an onboard archeologist offers lectures. Wi-Fi is available at an additional cost.

The passenger mix on most of Variety Cruises' ships is roughly 40 percent American and 50 percent European, with 10 percent Australians.