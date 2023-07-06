  • Write a Review
Launched in 1993 and renovated in 2008 -- with additional upgrades to the bathrooms, public areas and some cabins in 2014 -- Panorama is a three-masted sailing ship that can accommodate up to 49 passengers.

Panorama's 25 cabins are spread out across the Upper, Main and Lower Decks, with the majority on the Lower Deck. All are outside cabins. Upper and Main Deck cabins have windows, while lower-deck accommodations have portholes. Cabins range in size from 115 to 135 square feet, and they're available in three categories. Categories C and B are located on the Lower Deck; each cabin offers twin beds or a double bed. A-class cabins are each located on the Main or Upper Deck and offer either twin beds or a double bed. All cabins are air conditioned and have TVs, minifridges, direct-dial internal-use telephones, safe deposit boxes, hair dryers and bathrooms with showers. Cabin decor has a nautical feel, with light fabrics and dark wood trim.

The warm-weather itineraries (think sun-drenched Mediterranean and Adriatic coasts, and even Cuba) mean that lots of emphasis is placed on time outdoors. An aft Sun Deck equipped with loungers, chairs and a bar is available, as is a swimming platform for dips in the aquamarine waters (when weather and anchorage permit). Water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear is available by request. Indoor space consists of a lounge with a small library, a flat-screen TV and comfy sofas for relaxing with other passengers. The indoor bar and restaurant are located on the Main Deck.

A cruise coordinator provides destination briefings and shore excursion information. Wi-Fi is available at an extra cost.

The passenger mix on most of Variety Cruises' ships is roughly 40 percent American and 50 percent European, with about 10 percent Australians.

About

Passengers: 49
Crew: 16
Passenger to Crew: 3.06:1

Unforgettable First-time Small Ship Sailing from Costa Rica to Panama

I felt like I had a private ship and crew even though there were 20+ other people on board.I was unsure about taking a cruise as I had been on two large ship cruises before, and they seemed crowded on board and with booked excursions.Read More
JRG5879

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

A wonderful experience

Eight of us traveled for a week along the Dalmatian coast and had a wonderful time thanks to the great crew and the really nice ship.We chose this cruise because of its destination, the size of the boat and the fact that it was vetted by Wilderness Travel, an excellent US travel company.Read More
Diana and friends

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing adventure, unforgettable

Its super peaceful and I am looking forward to go on board again.The swim stops are one of the most amazing things I've ever done, it's amazing to swim in open sea.Read More
saracep13

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

All round quality.

Returning to our favorite ship , "Panorama", with our favorite cruise company, "Variety", we were as delighted as ever , and so happy , to find many of the same wonderful staff on board.Read More
Pamushana

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

