A wonderful way to explore the Greek Islands on a smaller boat and with a lot of local touch, with destinations the “normal” big Cruise ships would never stop at. Also nice extended time on land into the night to explore the island life in the evening.
I did like that the cruise was only half board, so that either lunch or dinner was on your own and I could experience the local taverns and ...
Excellent Service! The staff goes above and beyond. Making sure your every need is taken care. Housekeeping was exceptional. You never even seen them, but we also had a clean room, no matter how we left our room, we always came back to a clean room. The ship itself needs to be refurbished but the staff makes up for it. Hopefully they will address that soon. We realize because of Covid, many ...
This is NOT luxury. Boat is dated and no money spent on upkeep. Boat spewed soot on deck (and me) as soon as we arrived.
Could not sleep in suite as engine so noisy at night. Despite the fact the boat was moored.
Decor is tacky. Upkeep poor. Boat is more like an old container ship. Not enough seats on deck for guests and deck was covered in soot on first day. Staff did offer to clean my ...
Very nice. The crew was extremly kind. The food was excellent, there were a lot of different dishes. We had a really amazing greek night with traditionnal food, music and dances. We learned together Sirtaki. The landscapes were splendid. The only thing that was a bit inconvenient was the cabin, it was not as comfortable and luxurious as we expected. My suggestion would be to have more animation on ...
Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
The cruise was excellent with very good staff who all looked after us all very well. We enjoyed the food prepared by the Greek Chef - lots of Greek specialities and fresh fish and prawns. We went on almost all of the optional excursions which were mainly very interesting - some involving wild-life viewing and some to cultural/historical locations. It was a small group of fewer than 40 ...
The worst experience at a very high price.
When we pulled up at the Portimao dock to start our cruise on Harmony V, our hearts sank when we realised that was our ‘luxury cruise ship’ NOT.!!
Totally misleading advertising, this ship was a ‘tired old dog’ and nothing like what we were sold as per the photos on Variety Cruise online brochure, which showed a modern, sleek super yacht, Harmony V ...
I went on the "glories of Spain and Portugal" itinerary in August. This was my first cruise. The small ship size was great and I got to know the fellow passengers and crew very well. The crew and staff were excellent and very attentive, and I also enjoyed the small group excursions. I really enjoyed the ports and the privileged locations we got to dock at each day. The ship was very clean and ...
We had being on a similar type cruise in Croatia 2 years ago and when I say similar i mean only the head count was similar, everything else was quite the opposite needless to say.
Firstly when we googled this cruise , to say the pictures were air brushed is an understatement . When we arrived at the port , we thought we were at the wrong boat as did other passengers as we found out as the days ...
The itinerary was exactly what we have wanted to do for years. The ship was a little tired but everything was clean and acceptable. Almost all of the meals were buffet style which normally isn't our thing but it must be said that there was plenty of food with a good variety for every meal, the food was extremely fresh and even if you were back of the queue there was plenty of every dish to go ...