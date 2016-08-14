Cabin
Photo Credit: Richard Prior
Beach
Photo Credit: Richard Prior
Sun deck
Photo Credit: Richard Prior
Cabin
Photo Credit: Richard Prior
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
13 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 13 Variety Cruises Harmony G Reviews

Unforgettable memories!

Review for a Africa Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
Richard Prior
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I recently embarked on the 7 night Cape Verde cruise with Variety Cruises. The trip was incredible from start to finish. The itinerary meant we were able to visit much of Cape Verde, including Sal, Santiago, Fogo, San Vicente, Santa Antao, Mindelo and Boa Vista! Because we were able to visit so many islands, we saw so many different perspectives of this amazing country, including volcanos and ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

Dear Richard, Thank you for your thoughtful review of your experience aboard the Harmony G! We are thrilled to hear that you had an incredible journey exploring Cape Verde's beauty. It's...

Sail Date: March 2024

This was not a 'classic or luxurious cruise ship'

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
Fionaorde
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I chose this cruise in order to visit particularly Hydra, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete, which were itemised in the itinerary. Embarkation & disembarkation were no problem. First, the problems arose as we left the port, when the Captain informed us that the detailed itinerary, that we had chosen especially, was going to be undertaken in reverse order. This meant that on our first night we arrived ...
Read More

Response from ElisavetM, Customer Care Team

We apologize for any disappointment they may have encountered during their journey with us. We understand how important it is for travelers to have a memorable and fulfilling experience, and...

Sail Date: July 2019

Greatest cruise experience

Review for a Africa Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
Marco Maranghello
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

When I thought ,I ll visit Africa once in my life time, Variety Cruises change my mind, not only got me there to see the beautiful West Africa, with private beaches and the splendors of the side scene and meeting their beautiful people with a local flavor in which I always felt save and taken care of, that now I’m thinking will be the first of many times in Africa . The service was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

A fine ship's crew

Review for a Africa Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
torpedo9
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Cape Verde cruise starting from Palmeira on Sal, in November 2018. We enjoyed the experience; the only drawback with this particular cruise is that the ports on Santiago and Fogo are commercial ports, not designed for cruise ships nor geared for " doing your own thing". Thus the choice is the excursion or staying aboard. Captain Ioannis, Cruise Co-ordinator Dietmar, and Hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Small ship that can get near ports but don't expect much

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
dajashoe
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as the ship was small and advertised that it would be docking in city centers around the Iberian peninsula so exploring on our own would be easy. We had been on the Harmony V before, so felt like we knew what we signed up for. Starting with the ship itself: The ship is a bit tired and wear can be seen throughout. as it is small, it feels cluttered in the dining room and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

2nd trip of Greek Isles with Variety Cruises

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
Cruzer50
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a great time; last year we were on the Galileo and this year on the Harmony G; (next year Cuba). The Harmony G is a good ship with a good lay-out. There is a nice deck in the back but you cannot walk around the boat outside or go outside in the front of the boat (on the Galileo you cold walk around the boat outside and had a lot of outdoor space and we liked that better) Having been ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

WONDERFUL CRUISE of Greek islands

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
California Gayle
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Wanted to see small islands and historic sites, and this cruise was great. I would love to travel on this cruise line again -- casual and comfortable, suited for the sophisticated traveler who wants an authentic experience. Food was fabulous a mix of Greek and international cuisine. Loved the small ship routine -- skilled and courteous captain and crew. Islands and Med are beautiful -- ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Wonderful cruise

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
Peta Heffernan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The "Classical Greece" cruise was an ideal way to see the highlights of the Greek Islands and the mainland. Apart from the well-known highlights such as Santorini and Mykonos, the cruise also took us to gems such as Monemvasia and Nafplio on the mainland, and less visited places such as Kythira. The service on the ship was always excellent and the food generally delicious. The cabins were also ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Poor room condition and service

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
vantage3
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to visit the Greek Islands. A friend who we thought has high standards told us about Vantage/Variety Cruises. When we got onto the ship in Athens the Suite we booked smelled of BLACK MOLD. We entered the bathroom and the tile in the shower was covered with BLACK MOLD.At the junction of the tile and shower stall there was mold on the caulking as well. I asked the Hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Great ship-great crew. Will do it again.

Review for a Greece Cruise on Harmony G

User Avatar
frcaporossi
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We were looking for a small ship cruise tour in the Greek islands to celebrate my mothers birthday plus my wedding anniversary. We were referred to Variety Cruises by american friends who cruised in Costa Rica with the company two years ago, so we knew where to look at. The number of our "group" counted almost 35 family members, friends, extended family, so we ended up looking at chartering a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Variety Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Variety Voyager Cruise Reviews
Variety Voyager Cruise Reviews
Callisto Cruise Reviews
Galileo Cruise Reviews
Harmony V Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.