All cabins have windows with sliding shutters, or on the lowest deck, portholes. Standard amenities include a safe, hair dryer, mini-fridge, individually controlled air conditioning and vanity with a stool and drawer, as well as a wardrobe and TV showing local and some satellite channels. Each has a DVD player, too, with a collection of DVDs in the library, free to borrow. The power supply is 220 AC. Color schemes include gold, navy or burgundy throws and cushions against a beige carpet, white paneled walls and polished wood furnishings.

Bathrooms are done out in pretty blue and green tiles, with a window. There's a walk-in shower with glass screen and a small, stainless steel sink. Shampoo and shower gel are provided in dispensers, while small bottles of olive oil moisturizer and an olive oil soap sit by the basin. No bathrobes, though.

Oceanview: Situated on the Lower Deck are six cabins in Category C, ranging from 108 square feet to 119 square feet. Three of these are twins; two twins with a third upper berth; and one small double (106). These cabins have portholes rather than windows. They're really pretty small, especially for three people, but then, most time on this ship is spent on deck or ashore.

Cabins on the Main Deck range from 113 to 119 square feet and are all fixed twins. The Category A accommodation has the best locations; Category B cabins cost less as they're a long way forward, and so narrower, or in the case of 202, next to the galley so prone to noise. All cabins on this deck have a wardrobe with three shelves and two drawers, and a vanity with one further drawer, so there's not a lot of storage space for two people for a week. Luckily, there's no need to pack formal clothing and suitcases can fit under the beds.

On the Upper Deck there are four Category P doubles, ranging from 162 square feet to 194 square feet. They are the best on the ship, much bigger, with better storage space, more floor space and twin beds arranged together.