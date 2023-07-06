The atmosphere onboard is decidedly laid back. This is the kind of ship that attracts people who swear they'd never go on a big ship. There's very little structured entertainment, and the passengers wouldn't want it. The focus is on the destination, with maximum time in port, and on good food. Because there are so many nights in port, typically three or four per week-long cruise when the ship is in Europe, passengers tend to go out to explore in the evenings. On sea passages, people relax on deck, reading. When conditions permit, a highlight of each day is swimming off the watersports platform. The ship operates a short season in West Africa in winter, when there's not going to be swimming (due to crocodiles) but a bigger choice of shore excursions is offered.

The decor is contemporary and comfortable, but don't expect the trappings of a luxury ship. Elements of the experience seem luxurious -- the friendly crew, the excellent local food, the nights in small, glamorous ports -- but others are relatively basic, not least the fact that most cabins have fixed twin beds. Meals are open seating but you'll almost always end up sharing a table in the small dining room, which people seem to enjoy.

Choose Harmony G is you like the idea of a sociable cruise during which the destination and the food are the highlights, rather than frills like balcony cabins, spas and cocktail lounges.