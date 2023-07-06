Bathrooms are all shower rooms and include a shower with a clingy curtain. Toiletries include generic hand wash, shower gel/shampoo in a refillable container in the shower and small bottles of moisturizer. There is a wall-mounted hairdryer, limited storage space and a trash can.

There is no disguising the fact that the ship is old and some of the fixtures and fittings such as the built-in bedside radio and the shower cubicle are in need of a refresh (though this does add to Galileo's old-school charm).

Modern travelers may also struggle limited wardrobe space, a few shelves and just a small space under the bed for storing luggage. There's also the fact that they are relatively small, but once you get used to that they make for cozy digs.

And as the line is fond of saying, passengers really do not spend a great deal of time in their cabins as this ship is all about being outside.

There are no accessible cabins, interconnecting cabins, suites or balcony cabins. Some cabins have a fold-down bunk and can accommodate three, but it would be a tight squeeze.

The water in the taps isn’t recommended for drinking but refillable flasks are provided and you can ask for water in the cabin, or get your flasks filled with bottled water at no cost at the reception.

Category A

There are nine of these cabins, all situated on the middle deck, where they accessed externally along a small promenade. Four (1,2,9 and 10) are 129 square feet while cabins 3-8 are a shade larger at 140 square feet. Each is fitted with a single porthole window and a blackout curtain. There are no balcony cabins, but having the promenade gives you the feeling of a balcony.

Beds are queen size and cannot be converted to twin. Bedside tables include three drawers each (essential considering the limited wardrobe space). The wardrobe includes the mini-fridge and the lifejackets, leaving limited space for hanging clothes. There are no drawers. The small, fitted desk also includes two drawers and there’s storage for small items behind the mirror here. There are power sockets at the vanity and beside the bed.

Category B

These are all situated on the lower deck and vary considerably in size; the smallest start at 118 square feet, the largest in this category (21) is 151 square feet. The twin porthole windows are all just above sea level.

Category C

There are four of these type of cabins -- two at the front and two right at the back. The smallest is just 97 square feet (26) and has bunk beds; one cabin is 102 square feet ((17) and the two at the front are 118 square feet (note these two front ones have sloping walls; the ones at the back are near the engine and so are noisier.)