Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions

There are four excursions offered on the "Jewels of the Cyclades" itinerary -- in Santorini, Paros, Delos and Syros -- all half day visits in the mornings. They include a visit to the prehistoric site of Akritori in Santorini and the extremely Instagrammable village of Oia; churches and tiny villages in Paros; the ancient site of Delos, an open-air museum on an island off Mykonos; and a walking tour round Syros. Prices vary from €40-€74. The Cruise Coordinator can offer advice and tips in terms of difficulty.

There is also a free escorted tour to the beautiful island of Folegandros, the capital of which lies a bus ride away in the hills.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

There is just one bar, outdoors at the aft on the middle deck, and no entertainment such as shows or quizzes -- you very much make your own fun. The Cruise Coordinator and Hotel Manager and sometimes even the Captain will join the guests for a few drinks at the bar, which is where all the action takes place.

On Greek night in Santorini a small troupe of dancing girls board the boat for a fun evening of ouzo and dancing on the top deck in which passengers are encouraged to join in.

Galileo Outside Recreation

The whole of the top deck is a dedicated sun deck with tables, chairs and loungers, but very little shade when the ship is underway. There are deck umbrellas, but these are used only in port or when the ship is at anchor and conditions permit as it's so windy most of the time in the Cyclades. When the ship is not moving, or the wind is very light, two large canvas shades are stretched over the deck, creating shaded space. Forward on this deck are fixed, double, cushioned sunbeds for lounging and a fixed, cushioned seating area for the best views forward, although there’s no shade here.

Sometimes the crew hoist the sails and while these don’t provide enough sail area to propel the ship, they’re a pleasant sight.

There is no hot tub -- the sea is your pool (as the crew often say). The ship makes a number of sea stops, usually close to shore or a stunning beach, for example in Milos, famous for its white cliffs; and Kynthos with its seasonal sand bar. You can either jump off the boat and swim round, or head to shore on the Zodiac and swim from the beach. Masks, snorkels and fins are yours for the duration of the cruise and noodles and life jackets are also available, as are sit-on-top kayaks and one paddleboard.

Galileo Services

The size of the ship precludes a reception area, shop or library, but in the dining room you will find a small selection of books and board games to borrow. The Cruise Coordinator also has a small desk here and can help you with queries such as shore excursions and your onboard account or to give or lend you small items such as sickness pills, Band-Aids and phone chargers.

There is Wi-Fi throughout the ship though its best in the dining room and does vary depending where you are sailing. It costs €20 for 3GB.

There is no self-service laundry, but there is a for-fee laundry service.

Where people smoke depends on the passenger mix but there are ashtrays in the aft bar and on the starboard side table on the sun deck.