You'll also need to be quite social; this is a small ship and you'll get to know your fellow passengers in no time at all. There's just one dining room, one bar and the sun deck. All cabins have a sea view, but there are no balcony cabins, though the top deck ones do have a shared promenade.

Galileo is getting on a bit now at almost 30 years old. Although it went through a significant refurb in 2007 when it was sliced in half and a section was added, adding cabins, there's no getting away from the fact it could do with a refresh in the cabins and shower rooms which look and feel rather dated. Public areas however are lovely, particularly the sun deck and dining, with bright modern carpets, cushions, fixtures and fittings.

Bear in mind too, that Galileo does not have modern tech such as stabilizers, so you can really feel the motion of the ocean, especially when the wind picks up in the Cyclades (which is often). If the wind is too strong in the Cyclades, the Captain chooses a different itinerary in more sheltered waters, for example, circling the Peloponnese, or combining a section of the Peloponnese with some different islands in the Cyclades. There will always be swimming stops, though, conditions permitting, and in summer, the half board dining arrangement is extremely popular, as you have dinner ashore most nights and stay in port until the early hours.

The ship is not luxurious, but nor does it pretend to be; the emphasis here is very much on destination. The beauty of a cruise on Galileo is finding a Greece you might never have known existed if you travel on a large ship: tiny islands, empty coves and tidal beaches and often just stopping somewhere for a sea swim. It's a magical, memorable and authentic experience.