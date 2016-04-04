Omaha Beach
Culinary Treasures Paris to Normandy not quite up to the title

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
artnuvo
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Many of the locations were interesting, including Honfleur, and the Giverny,the Normandy Beaches,American Cemetery,Pointe du Hoc, and 2 1/2 days for Paris explorations. One excursion included a visit to a working farm which talked about cheese makingbut did not include a demonstration or show cheese being made or stored--nota wise use of 2 hours. Food service was efficient and lthe menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Not A France Culinary Delight!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
CordovaChick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a review of our second Vantage European River Cruise entitled “France Culinary Delights: Paris to Normandy” (MS River Venture, 13 days, June 2018). We took our first river cruise last year with Vantage (Majestic Rivers of Europe: Castles, Cathedrals & Fairytales, Budapest to Amsterdam, MS River Splendor, 15 days, June 2017) and rated it five stars. This cruise (2018) was barely three ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Untrustworthy & Greedy

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
pensivelaw
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A couple of things first. Checked Paris for embarkation but it was actually Vernon which is about an hour south of Paris but not on the list. Secondly this trip was supposed to consist of two parts, the cruise itself and the pre cruise excursion I booked to the south of France which comprised 5 of the 12 actual days of travel. Both were purchased thru Vantage and thus are reviewed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Costco food, huge tour sizes, poor choice in ports

Review for a France Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
Starlyn
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Why would I want to go to France and eat Costco food for 3 meals a day? We started bringing our own bread & dessert as these are particularly wonderful in France. What a shame to have missed out on fabulous fresh fish that we saw at many of the ports. Instead, we ate frozen strips of fish in 2 ounce portions (we could ask for a second piece, but sometimes with complaints from the servers). ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Adequate for Cost

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
Liz188
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As my title says, this river cruise was adequate for what we paid. We were offered a very good deal and decided to try Vantage. If we had paid full price, I would have been extremely upset. Since we didn't book our flights through Vantage, we were on our own to get to the boat and the information provided was inadequate and incorrect. Our paperwork stated we were to be there no later than 7:00 ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Marvelous Vantage Cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
Travelchat
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this cruise when it popped up on Travelzoo at a very good price for a single solo traveler. I was able to upgrade to a double Juliette balcony mid ship cabin for a bit more than the advertised rate. When the date I reserved was cancelled I was called and given the choice for a (better for me in retrospect) date two months later in May, this for perfect weather. I was offered an upgrade to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Who thought you could get a bad meal in France?

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
tony s
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise over a year prior based on price and three day add on in Paris. We should have cancelled when Vantage changed the date of the cruise after we made our final payment and acted like they were doing us a favor by giving us an alternative date. With Vantage it was a constant upsell for zero quality. To be fair the toiletries were nice. However, the A cabin,one step below a suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Great Cruise!

Review for a France Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
Vagabondvoyager
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Let me begin by saying I chose this cruise for two reasons. One, it had a great itinerary to Normandy. Second, Vantage offers single fares without paying double the cruise price. I took advantage of a 3 day pre-cruise extension to St. Malo, France on the English Channel. The old walled city of St. Malo is surrounded by a lively beach resort with many restaurants, hotels, and a casino. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

A very American experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
Jhuddles2
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My husband and I took a Vantage Seine River Cruise from Paris to Honfluer, France because many of our friends recommended a river cruise as a great way to see Europe. The state rooms were small but well-organized with plenty of storage. The bathroom was larger than on any previous cruise ships we’d been on and the water in the shower was powerful and easily-adjusted. The service onboard was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Very disappointed.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Venture

User Avatar
CruiseMacks
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 25 ocean cruises, we decided to go "inland" and after hearing some good reviews about Vantage, decided to try them. This was our 2nd river cruise, the first being on Grand Circle. The pre-cruise arrangements were handled efficiently, courteously, and all questions handled promptly. Our flight arrangements were very good, non-stop flights from SFO to CDG. When we got to the ship we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

