Public Rooms

As is the case on most riverboats, River Venture has only a few public rooms, so it doesn't take long to get to know the ship -- or your fellow passengers.

Your first stop inside the ship will be in the main atrium, which is set just forward of midship on the Explorer Deck. This is where you'll find the reception desk and concierge desk. The small, oval-shaped atrium is open to the third deck, above, which is also considered part of the reception area.

Forward from the reception area on the Explorer Deck is the ship's main dining room, the Compass Rose, which is reviewed in the dining section. The public spaces on the Odyssey Deck (Deck 1) – the salon and the fitness room – are reviewed in the spa and fitness section. The ship's Navigator Deck, houses the bar and lounge area known as the Latitude 52° Lounge and the Captain's Club lounge.

The Latitude 52° Lounge is the ship's central meeting point. The majority of information sessions and lectures occur there, as well as evening entertainment. Part of the lounge is divided and labeled as the library, but its proximity to the bar and lack of any real differentiation from the rest of the space means it's more of a concessionary nod than an actual reading room. The lounge is, as the rest of the ship, decorated in neutral tones and wood accents. Tub style dining chairs and loveseats are arranged around bar tables and line the windowed walls of the room. Forward from the bar and its swivel stools is a more informal seating area where larger groups tend to land, right behind the very small dance floor. The onboard musician sets up at the front of the room, where doors on either side lead out to a small deck with tables and seating for about 10.

The Solaris Deck is a large top-deck space nearly equal in size to the ship's full footprint. Facilities are minimal, given the height restrictions imposed by the bridges that span the Seine, but there are chairs and loungers set on synthetic turf carpeting. Drinks are served on the top deck when the weather is nice and the itinerary permits. The top deck is reachable via staircases leading from either side of the central atrium on the Navigator Deck, as well as outdoor decks forward and aft. A chair lift is provided on the port side staircase for handicapped accessibility.