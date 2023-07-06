In an innovative development for its audience, River Splendor has created eight cabins for single travelers on the Odyssey Deck. The single cabins measure 125 square feet, and each has two river-level standard windows. The Deluxe outside staterooms on the Odyssey Deck have the same windows, but they're 165 square feet, the same size as staterooms on other decks.

Each cabin has a clock radio with an iPod dock, a telephone, hotel-style beds in twin, double or queen configurations, and a desk and vanity with a chair. They also have flat-screen TV's with video on demand where you can research -- and even book -- other Vantage trips from your room. Complimentary bottled water is provided in all rooms. Outlets are European-style, but all cabins have one U.S. plug. Storage space is plentiful with several closet-style cabinets with wooden hangers and several drawers for clothes in each stateroom. Suitcases fit under the beds. Explorer and Navigator Deck staterooms come with mini-bars and in-room refrigerators.

Bathrooms onboard have separate, glass-enclosed showers (with a built-in clothesline), plugs for men's razors and a makeup mirror. Toiletries are from L'Occitane. The showers are spacious for a ship, and there's room to turn around. Water pressure stayed steady on our cruise.

River Splendor has eight suites on the Navigator Deck, all named for explorers. The seven deluxe suites, each at 250 square feet, have a queen bed that can be separated into twins and an alcove seating area. Each cabin also has two flat-screen TV's and a coffeemaker. Each suite has a bathtub with shower, and passengers are given bathrobes and slippers to use.

At 330 square feet, the owners' suite is a true suite, with a separate sitting area. The beds are adjustable, and the bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub.