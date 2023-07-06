Entertainment & Activities

As with most river ships, the River Splendor price includes a daily city walk or excursion, which you take in groups with your program director or a local guide. Personal headsets are issued at the beginning of the cruise, and you bring them along on group excursions. While your enjoyment of the River Splendor -- and river cruising -- could depend on how you feel about group travel overall, we found that Vantage did seem to encourage independent-minded travelers more than similar lines, by offering more free time and longer port stops.

No more than three optional excursions are offered on a Vantage cruise. As with an ocean cruise, passengers should compare prices when possible to see if they can do the activity for less money on their own, particularly in larger European cities.

Lectures and programs called Cultural Connections are also an important part of a Vantage cruise. On our cruise from Antwerp to Amsterdam, we were treated to a demonstration on Belgian chocolate, complete with tasting, and an excursion to a diamond purveyor. Vantage also seems to offer more lunches off-site than other river cruise lines, which allow passengers to sample local cuisine.

Onboard, the main lounge, Latitude 52 Degrees, is on the Navigator deck. The line designed the red-and-blue lounge so it wouldn't feel as cramped as it was on older ships. It has a reasonably sized dance floor, plenty of seating and the proper equipment for the enrichment programs and lectures held there.

As with most lounges, the bar is a big draw. European beer is on tap, and drink prices range from 3.10 to 15 euros. A 24-hour station with water and coffee is at the lounge entrance. A moderately sized outdoor area -- with heat lamps, comfy wicker chairs and tables -- is at the front of the lounge, and the doors can be taken out during nice weather. This forward area is partially covered and has protective walls that are specifically designed so people can take pictures over them without standing on chairs. (This is more important than you think; on a cruise on a different river line, we saw many people risking their necks to get that perfect shot.)

In the evenings, local performers occasionally come onboard; otherwise, the staff musician plays standards and light rock in the lounge after dinner. As you might expect, the line does not attract a late-night, partying crowd, although the bar does stay open until passengers go to bed.