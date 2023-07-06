  • Write a Review
River Splendor Review

4.5 / 5.0
32 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Chris Gray Faust
Executive Editor, U.S.

Editor's Note: Reports have surfaced that Vantage has ceased operations in June 2023. While the website is still operational, we do not recommend booking with this line.

With comfortable well-designed ships and thoughtful inclusions, Vantage Deluxe World Travel -- a Boston-based tour company that celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2018 -- keeps building upon its robust land programs with river cruises that are easier on the wallet than many, without sacrificing quality.

River Splendor, which launched in March 2013, is one of the line's custom ships. (The others are River Voyager, which launched in 2016; River Venture, another spring 2013 addition, and River Discovery II, which went into service in 2012.) The line caters primarily to passengers older than 55, and incorporates extensive market research into its ship design, particularly when it comes to technology usage and cabin preferences.

Case in point: 14 cabins on River Splendor cater to solo travelers, a key amenity, and one that distinguishes Vantage from competitors. Suite options have also been expanded, and all cabins have hotel-style beds (most of which can be arranged as either a double or two twins). On the technology front, the line expanded its broadband capabilities to make Wi-Fi available throughout the ship, and a computer room has both Macs and PC's available, as well as a printer. iPad minis are also available to passengers during each trip. The in-cabin flat-screen TV's offer a browsing menu so passengers can check out Vantage's other trips -- and cleverly record which ones are viewed for follow-up and booking.

River Splendor and its sister ships mimic some of the more notable features of the Viking Longships, including the Captains Club, a public area in the aft of the ship that offers more casual dining options and a retractable roof that lets in natural light. Vantage has also given its main lounge, Latitude 52 degrees, outward-facing doors that can open during nice weather. While other lines experiment with full-size verandahs, the Vantage fleet has gone with French balconies instead of full; the ships are similar to other new-builds in the level of luxury and amenities provided in the cabins and bathrooms. Vantage also has four program directors for each cruise, which gives the trip more of a "tour feel." That said, these local guides can give passengers valuable insight into the culture that you might not find elsewhere.

All in all, River Splendor and the other new ships in the Vantage fleet represent a conscious effort to stay current with its customers' expectations of "value luxury," a business decision that will stand the company in good stead going forward.

Pros

Eight cabins for single travelers; bikes available; airy Captains Club supplements main dining room and lounge

Cons

Group travel focus might grate on those used to more independent explorations.

Bottom Line

Vantage provides a good value in European river cruising, with dependable tours and modern ships.

About

Passengers: 176
Crew: 46
Passenger to Crew: 3.83:1
Launched: 2013

Fellow Passengers

The average age of a River Splendor passenger is 70, plus or minus a decade. It's a well-traveled bunch, albeit one that enjoys the convenience of group tours. Although it avoids travel agents, Vantage does promote bookings for affinity organizations and large families, and it has a well-developed Group Leader program. Pre- and post-trips, as well as the open seating and daily city tours, encourage mingling.

Vantage River Splendor Dress Code

As with most river cruises, the ship doesn't offer formal nights, and onboard dress is casual. Shorts and jeans are not permitted at dinner. For the Captain's Welcome and Farewell dinners, men may want to pack a sports coat, and women might throw in a dress or nicer top and pants. You'll want comfortable walking shoes for touring, as many towns have cobblestone streets. Women won't need heels.

Vantage River Splendor Cruiser Reviews

Christmas Markets on the Danube

The riverboat, the River Splendor, was typical of other riverboats we have been on. One huge disappointment, though, was the way the inside was decorated for the holidays. Very haphazard.Read More
PCruzer

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very enjoyable first time experience with Vantage River Cruise

My wife and I chose to do a long river cruise for our first river cruise experience, thinking we would want to make one airplane ride to Europe and take in as much as possible.Read More
CoqCruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Aborted Danube Main Rhine cruise with limited cuisine and comfortable cabins

The ports for the river splendor were standard for a danube-main-rhine cruise.Read More
Mary Seas

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Itinerary fine, dining/onboard experience, poor

We are frequent travellers (every two to three months since retiring six years ago) and experienced cruisers (50+,including one Viking river cruise on Elbe).Read More
Basketball wife

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

