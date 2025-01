" Long hold times( 2 hours) on the phone, plane reservations changed 7 day prior to departure with no notice ( was not sitting with my wife, they changed the seats that were given to us 9 months ago), we did not get to see some items that were on the itinerary, cruise director was very poor, hard to find cruise director or staff, and the vantage staff did not make sure that our whispers worked prior to our trips.We picked this cruise in 2019, but vantage kept moving the dates until this year. ..." Read More